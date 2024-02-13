Toby Keith plans private funeral and memorial service | Entertainment





Toby Keith's family will remember him at a private funeral later this month. The country music star died on February 5 at the age of 62 following a battle with stomach cancer and his loved ones have now confirmed his funeral will take place in mid-February and will be attended of close friends, relatives and band members only – but a more open memorial service is planned for later in the year. They said in a statement: “The Covel family is hosting a private funeral service for family, band and crew only in mid-February. A memorial service in Toby's honor will be announced soon on the Toby social media channels. Keith.” The statement then asked fans not to send flowers, but instead make donations to the Toby Keith Foundation to help children battling cancer and their families. He added: “In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to @tkfoundation1 to support the [respite centre] Okay Korral kids.” Toby was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021 and spent more than two years battling the disease before his death. His death was announced in a statement from his family which read: “Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night, February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time, the message read, giving no further details.” The “Should've Been a Cowboy” singer is survived by his wife Tricia Lucus – to whom he was married since 1984 – and their children Shelley, 44, Krystal, 38, and son Stelen, 27. The singer had planned to step away from music to focus on surgeries as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions, but he made a triumphant return to the stage last July, where he performed two concerts in his Home state Oklahoma over Independence Day weekend. . Just months after his diagnosis, Toby admitted the cancer had been “pretty debilitating” but he still had hope for the future. Speaking on 'CMT Hot 20', he said: I'm thinking about getting back into shape. It's pretty debilitating having to go through all of this, but as long as everything stays perfect, then well, looking forward to something good in the future, I need some time to rest and heal.

