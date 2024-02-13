Rumor Roundup: Hollywood Rock, WrestleMania Vegas, Brock Lesnar and More!





Speculating on the rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors churned out by the professional wrestling rumor mill. Important reminder: rumors are just rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating in the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back which you can find here. Remember, take all of this with a grain of salt. Rumors of the day: The Rock should fully embrace his heel turn, says FightVotes. His character will be inspired by his 2003 Hollywood Rock tour. WrestleVotes also heard that there will be Rock-branded Cody Crybabies merchandise and closed their X post with The story has only just begun…

Another Twitter/X account, Vital Las Vegassays WWE will soon announce that Las Vegas will host its first WrestleMania since 1993's IX.

Multiple media outlets pointed out that Brock Lesnar was removed from open video before WWE shows, with LA Knight at Lesnars. This is part of the company's efforts to kick Lesnar off its properties due to his ties to the Vince McMahon sexual abuse scandal.

A preview of the Elimination Chamber match that was briefly posted on WWE.com listed participants in the women's chamber match in Australia as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.

NXT will tape two episodes tonight, including Wrestling Observer Newsletter says it's because there will be tryouts in Perth, so key people from NXT will leave before next Tuesday.

In F4WOnlines Daily update, Dave Meltzer reported that Rocky Romero is now part of the AEW front office. Fighters Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the report.

After Insider PW mentioned how AXS plans to use TNT talent on its other programs in the future, the site now reports that Eric Young will host AXS TVs second season. Vinyl obsession. If you've heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Please remember that these are rumors and are not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check out our weekly rumor review here to find out how often rumors turn out to be true.

