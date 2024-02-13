Patio Del Moro, a 1920s West Hollywood landmark, is for sale





Patio del Moro, a West Hollywood landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is currently on the market. The 1926 Spanish Revival-style complex at 8225 Fountain Avenue has been listed for $7,200,000. According to the listing on Redfin, the 9,330-square-foot property includes seven duplexes, which were once home to notable figures such as Charlie Chaplin, Humphrey Bogart, Joyce Van Patten, Paulette Goddard, Joan Fontaine and Suzanne Pleshette. The complex was built in 1925 by Arthur and Nina Zwebel, a husband-and-wife design team renowned for their innovative Southern California courtyard-style apartment designs. Patio del Moro has a premier West Hollywood address, located just one block south of the famous Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip. The description highlights its distinctive Andalusian and Moorish-inspired architecture, with a copper-domed Tunisian tower, horseshoe arch entrance tunnel, and tiled fountains in private and public patios, as well as fireplaces . The resort offers private intertwining terraces and patios, Juliet balconies and private outdoor spaces. Most units feature handcrafted beams, lofty spaces with high ceilings, original fireplaces, oversized arched windows, French doors, private patios, and unique tile floors in each whimsical space. Part of the Harper Avenue Historic District, Patio del Moro is designated as a Mills Act property, providing a financial incentive for historic preservation that includes property tax savings for owners who invest in the rehabilitation of historic buildings. It is also part of the Golden Era Collection, which includes four impeccably restored multifamily complexes in Los Angeles. Additional features at Patio del Moro include 13 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, six garage spaces, and a shared laundry room. To see incredible interior photos, visit the listing link below: https://www.redfin.com/CA/West-Hollywood/8225-Fountain-Ave-90046/home/7117697 This is the second historic building in West Hollywood to recently come up for sale. The historic West Hollywood Fire Station structure, located at 958 Hancock Avenue, was put up for sale in early January. The 1920s building, measuring 2,477 square feet, has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The asking price is $1,449,000. Read our report in the link below: Historic 1920s West Hollywood Firehouse Structure Is For Sale

