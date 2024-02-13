“Infamous Lovers” fundraising event to showcase local art and entertainment for Valentine’s Day

A Valentine's Day art and entertainment showcase titled “Infamous Lovers” is a fundraising event that will allow attendees to celebrate love as well as the art produced by some of Columbia's artists at the historic venue 701 Whaley.

This 70s themed event hosted by local publication The Jasper Project will feature live entertainment, food, local art and a costume contest with local prizes.

Jasper Magazine was an arts magazine based in Colombia, founded in September 2011. After five years of producing several art projects, Jasper Magazine was renamed The Jasper Project as a non-profit organization.

They have facilitated numerous projects to commemorate local artists and share their work with the Colombian community. The Jasper Project publishes articles weekly on its website, as well as a print edition that appears twice a year.

The “Infamous Lovers” event aims to raise funds for the next print edition of The Jasper Project, which will be released this spring and distributed free to nearly 100 local locations.

The event will feature Big Love, a local Fleetwood Mac cover band, as headliner. Big Love is made up of five locals from Columbia: Bekah Rice, Adam Corbett, Marshall Brown, Shane Sanders and Sharon Gnanashekar. The group will perform the band's hit songs from the 70s.

“We have Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac cover band that has a bunch of local musicians who are in other bands and kind of came together to do this,” said Bekah Rice, executive director of the Jasper Project and the group member of Big Love.

A western Colombian dance troupe called Tiny Coven Dance led by dancer Ashley Moore is known for its fusion dance style. The group will bring an eccentric element to the evening by showcasing American tribal style dancing, a unique discipline of belly dancing.

Joe Turkaly, Columbia-area chef since almost 37 years old NOW working in the Kappa Sigma fraternity house, will provide hors d'oeuvres. There will be drinks, charcuterie platters and fruit platters on site.

Turkaly has worked with many nonprofit organizations over the years and said he values ​​the Jasper Project for its local contributions.

We love what Jasper does for the local music and arts community. They're doing a great job and showcasing people who normally wouldn't be in the spotlight,” Turkaly said. “It's really nice to be a part of it (and) preparing the food, seeing the smiling faces when We are present at these fundraising events.

Guests can also enter a costume contest for a chance to win prizes. Attendees can dress as their favorite “infamous lover” and strut their stuff on a red carpet. Those who participate in the competition can win $100 gift cards from contributing sponsors like Sound Bites Eatery and The War Mouth, or they can win two tickets to a show of their choice at the reinstated New Brookland Tavern.

There will also be a silent auction where attendees can bid on uniquely painted champagne bottles by Columbia area artists.

Lee Ann Kornegay is the leading advocate for historic 701 Whaley. She first made a documentary on the restoration of this place in 2006 and now participates in the management of the space where “Infamous Lovers” will be held.

(It's) a fun and different evening and something that singles, couples and everyone else could really come and enjoy,” » Kornegay said. “So there's been a lot of different things over the years, but the events, the parties… those are the kinds of things that have made it a very vibrant place.“

Attendees can also visit the 701 Community Hallway Gallery next door, which will feature Jasper Project artist Thomas Washington: Love Quest, a free art exhibition debuting February 11. Customers can get a first-hand look at the type of creators the project highlights in its problems.

“Infamous Lovers” will take place on Valentine’s Day, February 14, and will run from 6 to 10 p.m. More information can be found on the Jasper Project website. website.