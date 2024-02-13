Entertainment
“Infamous Lovers” fundraising event to showcase local art and entertainment for Valentine’s Day
A Valentine's Day art and entertainment showcase titled “Infamous Lovers” is a fundraising event that will allow attendees to celebrate love as well as the art produced by some of Columbia's artists at the historic venue 701 Whaley.
This 70s themed event hosted by local publication The Jasper Project will feature live entertainment, food, local art and a costume contest with local prizes.
Jasper Magazine was an arts magazine based in Colombia, founded in September 2011. After five years of producing several art projects, Jasper Magazine was renamed The Jasper Project as a non-profit organization.
They have facilitated numerous projects to commemorate local artists and share their work with the Colombian community. The Jasper Project publishes articles weekly on its website, as well as a print edition that appears twice a year.
The “Infamous Lovers” event aims to raise funds for the next print edition of The Jasper Project, which will be released this spring and distributed free to nearly 100 local locations.
The event will feature Big Love, a local Fleetwood Mac cover band, as headliner. Big Love is made up of five locals from Columbia: Bekah Rice, Adam Corbett, Marshall Brown, Shane Sanders and Sharon Gnanashekar. The group will perform the band's hit songs from the 70s.
“We have Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac cover band that has a bunch of local musicians who are in other bands and kind of came together to do this,” said Bekah Rice, executive director of the Jasper Project and the group member of Big Love.
A western Colombian dance troupe called Tiny Coven Dance led by dancer Ashley Moore is known for its fusion dance style. The group will bring an eccentric element to the evening by showcasing American tribal style dancing, a unique discipline of belly dancing.
Joe Turkaly, Columbia-area chef since almost 37 years old NOW working in the Kappa Sigma fraternity house, will provide hors d'oeuvres. There will be drinks, charcuterie platters and fruit platters on site.
Turkaly has worked with many nonprofit organizations over the years and said he values the Jasper Project for its local contributions.
We love what Jasper does for the local music and arts community. They're doing a great job and showcasing people who normally wouldn't be in the spotlight,” Turkaly said. “It's really nice to be a part of it (and) preparing the food, seeing the smiling faces when We are present at these fundraising events.
Guests can also enter a costume contest for a chance to win prizes. Attendees can dress as their favorite “infamous lover” and strut their stuff on a red carpet. Those who participate in the competition can win $100 gift cards from contributing sponsors like Sound Bites Eatery and The War Mouth, or they can win two tickets to a show of their choice at the reinstated New Brookland Tavern.
There will also be a silent auction where attendees can bid on uniquely painted champagne bottles by Columbia area artists.
Lee Ann Kornegay is the leading advocate for historic 701 Whaley. She first made a documentary on the restoration of this place in 2006 and now participates in the management of the space where “Infamous Lovers” will be held.
(It's) a fun and different evening and something that singles, couples and everyone else could really come and enjoy,” » Kornegay said. “So there's been a lot of different things over the years, but the events, the parties… those are the kinds of things that have made it a very vibrant place.“
Attendees can also visit the 701 Community Hallway Gallery next door, which will feature Jasper Project artist Thomas Washington: Love Quest, a free art exhibition debuting February 11. Customers can get a first-hand look at the type of creators the project highlights in its problems.
“Infamous Lovers” will take place on Valentine’s Day, February 14, and will run from 6 to 10 p.m. More information can be found on the Jasper Project website. website.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailygamecock.com/article/2024/02/infamous-lovers-fundraiser-event-to-showcase-local-art-entertainment-for-valentines-day-arts-culture-cannon
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump steps in and helps Biden just when the president needs him
- Stability and continuity top investors' concerns as Indonesia chooses Jokowi's successor ASEAN Business
- Bird flu has led to a sharp decline in UK seabird populations, conservationists warn | bird flu
- “Infamous Lovers” fundraising event to showcase local art and entertainment for Valentine’s Day
- Traverse City West hockey player in stable condition after life-threatening injury during Friday's game | Sport
- Diane von Frstenberg celebrates 50 years of the wrap dress
- Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2023 Technology
- Japanese property insurers likely to bear losses despite Noto Peninsula earthquake: GlobalData
- PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi and hugs Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates | Latest news India
- Michael Biehn – IMDb
- Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles after worse-than-expected inflation data
- Domino Data Lab wins two Dresner Tech Innovation Awards