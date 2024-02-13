Apache Pekko: Simplifying Concurrent Development with the Actor Model





Apache Pekko is an open source framework designed to simplify the development of concurrent, distributed, resilient and elastic applications. By leveraging the actor model, Pekko provides high-level abstractions for concurrency, allowing developers to focus on business logic rather than low-level implementation details. It was born from a fork of As 2.6.x, preceding Akka's adoption of Commercial Source License. Two years ago, Pekko entered the incubation phase at Apache Software Foundation and last year it released version 1.0 while the latest version is 1.0.2. Modern IT architectures pose problems such as component failures, lost messages, and fluctuating network latency, even in well-managed data center environments. Pekko addresses these challenges by providing multithreaded behavior without requiring low-level concurrency constructs like atoms or locks. It also streamlines communication between systems and their components by providing seamless remote communication capabilities. This eliminates the need for developers to write and maintain complex network code and provides a high-availability clustered architecture that dynamically scales based on demand, enabling the creation of resilient and scalable applications. THE actor model, on which Pekko is built, provides a level of abstraction that simplifies the development of proper concurrent, parallel, and distributed systems. Actors, the fundamental units of computation in Pekko, encapsulate state, behavior, a mailbox, child actors, and supervisor policy behind an actor reference. This abstraction allows developers to think of their code in terms of communication between actors, like exchanges in a large organization. In the actor model, actors communicate by sending messages to each other, without transferring the thread of execution. This non-blocking communication allows actors to accomplish more in the same amount of time compared to traditional method calls. Actors behave similarly to objects in that they react to messages and return execution when they have finished processing the current message. Upon receiving a message, an Actor can perform the following three fundamental actions: send a finite number of messages to Actors it knows; create a finite number of new actors; and designate the behavior to apply to the next message. The image below describes the Pekko actor hierarchy: Pekko is designed as a modular application and encompasses different modules to ensure extensibility. The main components are: Pekko Persistence allows actors to persist events for recovery in the event of a failure or during migration within a cluster which provides abstractions for developing event-driven applications; Pekko feed the module provides a solution for stream processing, integrating back pressure management transparently and ensuring interoperability with other Reactive Streams implementations; THE connector modules include connectors for integration with other systems such as Kafka And Cassandra; HTTP and gRPC modules provide HTTP and gRPC capabilities and a series of different utilities to operate and manage Pekko clusters.

