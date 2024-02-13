Watch: Jon Stewart returns to host 'Daily Show' and says he's 'excited to be back'





1 of 3 | Jon Stewart kicked off his Monday night residency on “The Daily Show” by roasting Joe Biden and Donald Trump. File photo by Jemal Comtesse/UPI | License photo Feb. 13 (UPI) — Jon Stewart is back The daily show. The comedian and television personality, 61, returned Monday to host the late-night talk show Comedy Central after more than eight years away. Stewart left The daily show in 2015 after 16 years as host. Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced in January that Stewart would once again host the show on Mondays through 2025. “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we're honored to have him return to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' to help us all understand the madness and divisions shaking the country as we enter into election season,” Showtime said and MTV Entertainment Studios President and CEO Chris McCarthy said at the time. In its 20-minute opening monologue On Monday, Stewart said he was “excited to be back” and planned to cover the election, China, artificial intelligence, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and more during his Monday residency evening. Stewart extensively roasted President Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 77, calling them “objectively old.” The daily show will continue to have a rotating cast of correspondents and comedians to host the show Tuesday through Thursday. Stewart's successor, Trevor Noah, left the series in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2024/02/13/Jon-Stewart-returns-host-Daily-Show/8611707835293/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos