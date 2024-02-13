“Star Wars” actor Billy Dee Williams faced backlash after Han Solo’s “betrayal” in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Billy Dee Williams was ready to fight back after decades of being accused of betraying his friend Han Solo.

The “Star Wars” actor, who played Lando Calrissian in 1980's “The Empire Strikes Back,” has written a new memoir, “What do we have here? Portraits of a life.” It details his rise to stardom in Hollywood, what it was like to make his mark in the film franchise, and how, for a time, he fell out of favor.

“One thing I liked about the role of Lando was that he was a little doubtful,” the 86-year-old told Fox News Digital. “And I think that makes the character. To me, a good hero is a character that you're not always sure about. And there was a certain uncertainty about Lando, which made him a lot more interesting than just play a good guy.”

“But he was a good guy,” Williams said.

In the film, Lando is depicted as making a deal with the Empire, which leads to the capture and freezing of Solo (Harrison Ford) in carbonite. It was a moment that stunned viewers, and the backlash was immediately felt.

“Lando was up against Darth Vader and Boba Fett,” Williams explained. “He had to find a way to prevent the complete disappearance of his friend Han Solo because they were friends. Darth Vader and Boba Fett were after them. He was trying to buy time. But fans still saw it as a betrayal. And I had to deal with that. A lot of fans had already fallen in love with Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker. They already had a huge following. I come here and I create a situation that could create a problem for these people. I was considered a problem.

“I found myself having to deal with people,” Williams continued. “When I picked up my daughter from school, kids would run up to me and say: You betrayed Han Solo! Every time I got on a plane, the flight attendant would also accuse me of betraying Han Solo. I came across a big one. I've been talking about this for a while.

Williams wrote that everywhere he went he received dirty looks. Some approached Williams and publicly scolded him. A man shopping with his teenage son looked at him and sneered in disgust: “I should put you in the freezer.” His son nodded. Parents at his daughters' school didn't hesitate to scowl at him in front of their children.

Eventually, Williams got “fed up.”

“I finally said: Look, has anyone died?” he remembers. “I was trying to do my best. And I became a member of the Force. I think ultimately the character wasn't a betrayal but a winning personality. And people just couldn't get him resist.”

Before “Star Wars,” Williams was already a successful actor and even worked alongside Diana Ross in 1972's “Lady Sings the Blues.” And when George Lucas approached Williams for a role in his next film, he didn't couldn't let it pass.

“At the time, there were these wonderful young filmmakers Lucas, Spielberg, Coppola and Scorsese,” Williams said. “They were the face of cinema. If they call, you answer. And by the time George asked me, I was pretty popular after doing a few other films. When I heard the name Lando Calrissian, I said, My God, that's it. Interesting! It was an Armenian name, and it suited me perfectly. I see myself as a full spectrum of colors. I don't see myself as one thing or another.

“Plus, I have a cape,” he laughed.

According to Williams, no one on set was ever given a complete script. The scenario was kept top secret. He also had to learn “a completely different language that I didn’t know.” Using imagination was vital as the actors worked on a blue or green screen to appear as if they were in space. But Williams had other reasons to worry.

“Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill were already a family,” Williams said. “And here I am, this new guy. I wanted to be on top of my game.”

Fortunately, Williams was welcomed with open arms.

“I had a great time with everyone,” he said. “Harrison is still my friend. Carrie was just a wonderful person. She was very bright, very brilliant. I always had so much fun with her. We always had great talks on set. So unpretentious, and yet, she was Hollywood royalty. We “Always had a good time. She was very easy to be around and simply brilliant. Mark was equally wonderful. “

Williams said she last saw Fisher about a week or two before his death in 2016.

“I met her in a restaurant, it was a caviar restaurant, which I liked to go to,” he said. “I was there one night and there was Carrie. It was so good to see her. We were joking all the time. That's what I remember most about her. It was a total shock when she was died.”

Williams said he never felt typecast after the success of “The Empire Strikes Back.” He later appeared in “Dynasty” and even became friends with Sylvester Stallone on the set of “Nighthawks” in 1981.

“Sly and I had good chemistry,” he said. “He was unpretentious but liked things to be done a certain way. He's very much into himself, but he's also quite brilliant. He's one of those brilliant people you want to learn from. He talks about a certain way and expresses himself in a certain way. well on screen, but don't let that fool you.

Williams' only regret today is not keeping one of his capes from “The Empire Strikes Back.” And while Donald Glover later reprized his character in 2018's “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Williams said, “I only see one Lando, and that's Billy Dee Williams.”

“My life goes on,” he said. “I am always interested in what is happening. I always look at myself in the same way that a child is always intrigued by what is happening around me. My life has truly been an adventure. I am very lucky to not having to live a life of despair. So life is pretty good, pretty damn good.