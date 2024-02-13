Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is making his Tollywood debut with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's most awaited film, OG. Emraan Hashmi plays Pawan Kalyan's nemesis in this gangster action drama. In an interview, Emraan Hashmi said that he is extremely happy to be a part of OG and added that it is a remarkable project.

Talking about the differences between the South and Hindi industries, Emraan Hashmi said, “South filmmakers are more disciplined than Bollywood filmmakers. Every rupee spent on the film will be visible on the screen. I think money is being spent in the wrong areas of Hindi cinema because it is not always translated to the screen.

Emraan Hashmi added, “Also, when it comes to visual effects, scale and groundbreaking stories, South filmmakers are ahead of us, and I think we need to catch up with them in these areas.” If OG succeeds, we might see Emraan Hashmi in more South films.


