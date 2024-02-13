



LOS ANGELES Although famous primarily for its late 20th century classics, like Halloween and Friday the 13th, The horror genre has a rich and historical lineage. Born in the 1890s with the first horror film Devil's House, the genre has since evolved dramatically, emphasizing supernatural themes during the literary years from the 1900s to the 1920s. During the golden age of horror, spanning roughly from 1920 to the 1930s, the film industry witnessed prolific output from studios, producing enduring classics, like The Mummy and Nosferatu. After the 1960s, demand for slasher horror films increased among American audiences, leading to a proliferation of low-budget productions in the genre. There were, however, only a few critically acclaimed films produced during this time, most notably Night of the Living Dead. Remarkably, this film was created for only $100,000, but managed to gross around $300 million. During the 1970s, a new subgenre emerged: the slasher film, which features a relentless killer pursuing a group of individuals using varied and inventive tactics. Many attribute the origins of this subgenre to the 1974 classic, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Although studios produced many of these films, only a few became cult classics and spawned their own long-running franchises. Despite the widespread success of slasher films, the the horror genre saw a decline in the 2000s, largely due to numerous disappointments with CGI-based monster movies; even considering the meteoric rise of the zombie subgenre. There is currently a growing sense of pessimism around the horror genre, as many argue that it is mostly made up of sequels and remakes. With the release of Saw Although there are a considerable number of remakes and new installments of franchises, the horror genre continues to deliver compelling and distinct films that tackle nuanced themes such as grief, loss, isolation, and abandonment. Films such as Talk to Me, Hereditary and Peal provide glimmers of hope for the genre and demonstrate the nuances that can exist in horror, and showcase the the depth and complexity found in horror storytelling. Over the past few years, there has been a notable increase in the inclusion of political commentary and social allegories in horror films. Rather than relying solely on supernatural elements and scares, studios turned to the growing demand for social commentary in horror films, a trend largely attributed to Jordan Peels Get Out. The gender is gradually focusing on discussions of social justice topicsrelating to racial inequality, the pitfalls of capitalism and political corruption. Over the decades, the horror genre has evolved from haunted castles to biting political and social commentary. Although the horror genre has its ups and downs, its resilience and adaptability ensure its continued relevance and impact in Hollywood. As filmmakers continue to push boundaries and explore new territories, the future of horror promises to be both exciting and challenging, offering audiences a thrilling journey into the unknown.

