Entertainment
Sudanese actor now sells pastries in Addis Ababa
Sudanese comedian Warrag Omar, who arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, after fleeing his home in Khartoum, refused to sit idly by and successfully began selling pastries in the city. His small restaurant has become a meeting place for both Sudanese refugees and Ethiopian artists.
Warrag Omar, famous among Sudanese for the characters of Wad El Shorba (the soup boy) and Hasan Tareefa (Hasan penny) which he played during his performances in Khartoum, fled Burri, to the northeast last year of Khartoum, when the bullets at the start of this absurd war had broken out all the windows in the neighborhood.
Via the Eastern Nile in Khartoum North, Merowe in the Northern State, he finally reached Addis Ababa, Omar told Radio Dabanga correspondent Ashraf Abdelaziz in an interview on Friday.
When the war broke out on April 15, I was in Omdurman and managed to join my family in Khartoum the same day. As we lived in Burri Imtidad Nasir, we were close to the general command of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), where the clashes were very violent from the first day. We thought it would calm down after two or three days, but it lasted for months. When the situation became really tense, with prolonged lack of water and food, power cuts and most of our money spent, I decided to move north to Merowe.
It's just
Asked about ways to support his family in Merowe, he said we still didn't imagine the fighting would last much longer. I thought we would spend a week or so. When we discovered that we were faced with a fait accompli, that the war was going to last a long time, I thought about the means of subsistence, because we had almost no money left.
Of course, if you tell the Sudanese that you are thinking of doing something, they will immediately take your idea and implement it. That's why I haven't told anyone about my baking project, I haven't even talked to myself, but I just started it.
The actor has certainly benefited from the advertisements he has posted on his Facebook page regarding super cozy pastries and loving pastries that take care of your complete well-being.
People started arriving, he said. They didn't come for the treats, but for the fun, the photos and the stories. You know, of course, when a famous man comes to a village and sits down with the villagers, they say: Let's go, let's join together.
Omar had no experience making pastries, called it's just in Sudan. I only knew how to eat it's just. I bought it from a factory and resold it. It was only recently that I learned to do basbousa myself.
Addis Ababa
The actor began to lose his customers in Merowe when the population's purchasing power further declined. A friend living in Addis advised me to come and continue selling pastries there. At first I was doubtful, because I know Ethiopians don't like sweets as much as we do, but thank God I went there, posted announcements and everything went well.
I started in a small store with seven chairs. People came in large numbers and couldn't find a place to sit. Later I moved to Jeddah Restaurant.
Once his livelihood was secure, Warrag Omar established a charitable fund.
One day, on a very cold night, I found a Sudanese man sleeping in the street. This really upset me and I rented him a hotel room. From that time, I decided to act on the problems of the Sudanese, and I created a fund called Yad be-Yad (hand in hand) in order to solve such simple problems. I really appreciate the help of many young Sudanese people regarding this project.
Meeting place
Our store is not just about tea and pastries. It has become an important meeting place for Sudanese refugees here in the city, Omar added. In addition, many Ethiopian artists join us here, especially since Ethiopian culture is close to ours.
Before leaving Sudan, Omar produced awareness sketches on the theme of war. I have no ties to any party, I'm just someone who loves art, theater and security.
The comedian now plans to collaborate with Ethiopian actors and present sketches or a show about the need to stop the war in his home country.
If respected producers are available, we will be able to make beautiful art. The artists' mission is to spread peace and love, he said. Artists are stronger than politicians, than anything. The artist is the mirror of society, he reflects the problems of people, including politicians themselves.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/sudanese-actor-now-selling-pastries-in-addis-ababa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump asks judges to intervene in January 6 case
- Sudanese actor now sells pastries in Addis Ababa
- Timothe Chalamet and Austin Butler Gussy set for 'Dune 2' premiere in Paris – Robb Report
- PM Modi announces UPI services to start soon in UAE
- Bollywood dance teams place in top competitions | Campus
- Storj accelerates growth to revolutionize enterprise cloud object storage in 2024 through globally distributed architecture, partnerships, and values-driven initiatives
- Dakota Johnson reacts to the earthquake in the middle of the interview: Watch
- Imprisoned Imran Khan rules out alliance with Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto
- Jon Stewart saves The Daily Show (and vice versa)
- 'You also want to see good cricket': Kuldeep Yadav on missing rank turners for India-England series | Cricket news
- Dakota Johnson's First Gucci 'Madame Web' Dress Sparkles With Crystals
- US Senate approves $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan | US Senate