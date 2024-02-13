Ranveers' commercial with Johnny sparks hilarious reactions: India is not for beginners | Bollywood





Even as the world was busy soaking in all the commercials and trailers released during the Super Bowl, Ranveer Singh had a surprise in store for the fans. He launched a sexual health ad for a men's brand on Monday and the ad featured none other than adult star Johnny Sins. Since the commercial came out, people have had feelings. Here's how they reacted on X. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Adult Star Johnny Sins Takes The Internet By Storm In Sexual Health Ad) A screenshot of Johnny Sins and Ranveer Singh in the ad Crossing Some fans took to X to call the crossover unexpected. A fan wrote: The crossover we didn't expect, even in our dreams. #RanveerSingh #JohnnySins. Another wrote that, forget Deadpool and Wolverine (whose trailer was released at the Super Bowl), this was the biggest crossover. They wrote: Biggest crossover: Deadpool X Wolverine (crossover emoji) Johnny Sins X Ranveer Singh. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Crazy and unexpected One fan felt shocked that Bollywood is now collaborating with Johnny, writing that Bollywood collaborating with him now is a new shock. #JohnnySins #RanveerSingh. Another pointed out that the ad's casting was crazy and unexpected, writing: Damn, they cast Jonny Sins for a sexual care product ad in India, and Ranveer Singh can do it after this AIB video. It’s a crazy and unexpected piece of advertising casting. India is not for beginners Referring to the main character of the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, an X user wrote, India got its new Ahemji #JohnnySins #RanveerSingh. Another hilariously pointed out that it was bold to use an adult star in an ad as India is not for beginners. JOHNNY SINS in an Indian commercial with RANVEER SINGH. #JohnnySins. The Indian television trope Once people got over the fact that Ranveer and Johnny were sharing the screen in a commercial, they were all praised for the commercial that used cheesy TV tropes to get their point across. An X user wrote: Hahahahahaha…this is a great way to use a celebrity in an ad. Not only does it not use Ranveer Singh (and Johnny Sins – “Google” him!) in a completely unexpected (and hilarious) way by using the much-derided trope of Indian TV series, but it also makes the product category much more accessible to a wider audience. a set of people beyond being used in hushed tones! Excellent work by Moonshot, the agency. #advertising #marketing #creation #creativity. Breaking the stigma An while making this advertisement, calm down bhai log vaise bhi. Sex education is not properly provided in this country. Don't make it a stigma, someone might just need it. This stigma continues from school to adulthood, but we all have to accept it. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

