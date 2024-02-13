Entertainment
Power Up Cafe Menu and Drinks at Universal Studios Hollywood
Time flies as you battle Bowser and collect coins at Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World. The incredible interactive land, which opened on February 17, 2023, is celebrating its first anniversary this month with several benefits to mark the anniversary, including the launch of the all-new Power Up Café, the opportunity to purchase a Golden special commemorative. A Power-Up bracelet and a free limited edition 1 year anniversary button.
For guests visiting the theme park on February 17, the Golden Power-Up Band will be available for the first time and will join the six other Power-Up Bands you can purchase to establish a connection with the theme park. Universal Studios Hollywood app to collect coins and virtual achievements inside the land of Super Nintendo World. On the same day, the special commemorative collection button will be available (while supplies last) at Guest Relations, located right at the park entrance.
Snacks and drinks Power Up Café
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is located in the theme park's Lower Lot, which also includes a Nintendo character treat stand for quick themed snacks, collectible popcorn buckets and sippers. Now, the all-new Power Up Café (located on New York Street in the Upper Lot, inside the theme park) offers Nintendo fans yet another way to celebrate their favorite video game universe with snacks and bespoke creative drinks, plus another place to purchase. collectible mushroom sippers and themed popcorn buckets.
As a permanent food station, the Power Up Cafe offers guests a small taste of what's to come in the Lower Lot within Super Nintendo World. The Power Up Cafe offers a limited meat and veggie calzone menu, a fire flower-shaped pretzel with three dipping sauces, popcorn with edible glitter, and four different Power-Up soft drinks with flavor pearls ( like softer boba).
Power Up Cafe Menu
During a recent press preview for the Power Up Café, NBC Insider spoke exclusively with Erick Massmann, Senior Director of Universal Studios Food and Beverage.
“The idea was to bring a fun new concept related to the Super Nintendo world, completely separate from what you experience downstairs,” Massmann said of the cafe's origins. “We were looking for something that represented a big part of that world and that we could turn into a really fun experience for our guests here in the park, so they could enjoy it. The first thing that came to mind , these are the Power-Ups which “
Working with Universal Studios Hollywood executive chef Julia Thrash and their partners at Nintendo, Massmann said they developed a range of ideas and food concepts for the cafe to brainstorm and test.
“It’s a pretty big process,” he explained. “We will partner with Nintendo at the beginning on the ideas we have, to get their feedback and their opinion on what we can maybe pursue and what we can't pursue. From there we can work on the different fun elements. Then it's the process of presentation, feedback and adaptation until we get to a point where they feel good and we feel good. It has to be something something that we can obviously produce here, consistently, so it's a very long process to get to what you see here in person. It's also a lot of fun work.
Power Up Cafe Special Limited Items
While some super fans wondered if the cafe would carry food items from Universal Studios Japan theme park's Super Nintendo World, Massmann said they definitely looked at their offerings, but decided to create an original menu for the cafe at the Hollywood theme park, tailored to the dietary preferences they see enjoyed by their local guests.
“We asked, how do we maybe take what they already have and adapt it a little bit more to what we're used to here in the States, while also wanting to work on some fun new elements?” He continued. “It's kind of a crossover partnership where we could bring something that catches their attention that they might want to bring to their [park]. But I always try to elevate myself and come up with really fun concepts that you can experience no matter what park you go to. »
When asked if Power Up Cafe would offer any special or limited items that might appear on the set menu, Massmann said “yes.”
“This will be the menu programming we lead with, but we are always looking to offer limited time offerings or new permanent menu offerings. Nothing is planned at this time, but stay tuned.”
For more information about Super Nintendo World or any of the dining options at Universal Studios Hollywood, visit the official website and application.
