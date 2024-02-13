







CNN

—

Jon Stewart received a lengthy ovation from the studio audience on Monday as he returned to The Daily Show after more than eight years away, before appearing impassive in what seemed like a nod to the famous return of the talk show host Jack Paars on the Tonight Show after an absence, where was I? Set to host and executive produce the show, Stewart said, “I'm excited to be back, joking that he chose to return to the Comedy Central franchise because, from what I understand , talk show hosts enjoy immunity. From there, it was as if Stewart had never left, as he strung together his routines around the Super Bowl pitting the Taylor Swift-backed Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, according to him as a sort of no-win for conservatives. the next nine months before the election, or Indecision 2024, while trying out comedic subtitles like American Demockcracy. Stewart devoted a significant portion of the show to questions surrounding the ages of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who, at 81 and 77 respectively, would be the oldest couple to face off for the presidency. Jon Stewart is back on “The Daily Show.” See how it got here Stewart joked about Biden's appearance on TikTok and his recent press conference following special counsel Robert Hurs' report, which included comments regarding Biden's memory. He then played a mix of clips featuring Trump and his children saying they didn't remember things in recorded depositions. Addressing the issue of ageism, Stewart shouted: “They are objectively old! He then closed the segment, as he often did, on a more serious note, telling viewers to buckle down in the months leading up to the election, but that the work needed to make the world a better place doesn't happen. was not just one day. Of the election, Stewart said he learned while he was away: “You have to worry about every day before and every day after, forever.” As the show aired about 15 minutes past its scheduled time, Stewart then shared the spotlight with the show's correspondents, engaging in a playful exchange with Dulc Sloan, who said about Biden and Trump : “We need more than the same show with an older but familiar face. This prompted a long comic pause from Stewart, playfully wondering if she was referring to her recall behind the desk, which Comedy Central is promoting as a second term. Jordan Klepper will host the show for the remainder of this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/12/entertainment/jon-stewart-the-daily-show-comeback/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos