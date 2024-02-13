Entertainment
The Best Bollywood Filming Locations to Visit in Europe
By: Guest
Bollywood's love affair with Europe has given us some of the most memorable recent cinematic moments. As you plan your next vacation, why not travel to the enchanting landscapes of Europe and walk in the footsteps of your favorite Bollywood stars?
From the romantic streets of Paris to the historic charm of Prague, these films showcase Europe in all its glory. Let's embark on a cinematic journey across Europe, exploring the filming locations of some beloved Bollywood films.
Note: If you plan to visit these regions from 2025 onwards, you will need to request your UK ETIAS Visa.
Austria – Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
A thrilling sequel to the blockbuster 'Ek Tha Tiger', this spy film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a gripping tale set against a global backdrop. But a significant portion of this action-packed film was filmed in Austria, including the snowy landscapes and ski resorts of Tyrol.
The picturesque town of Innsbruck and its surrounding areas, including stunning frozen lakes and the majestic Alps, also provided a breathtaking backdrop for the film's high-octane action sequences.
Czech Republic – Rockstar (2011)
Ranbir Kapoor's journey in 'Rockstar' takes him to the beautiful city of Prague. The film's narrative interweaves the city's artistic and historical elements, capturing its Gothic and Baroque architecture, cobblestone streets and the mystical Vltava River.
Key scenes were filmed on the iconic Charles Bridge, Prague Castle and Old Town Square, reflecting the city's romantic and melancholic soul. The film also beautifully captures the city's vibrant music and cultural scene, resonating with the protagonist's journey as a musician.
France – Befikré (2016)
Set in the city of love, Paris, 'Befikre' is a modern love story starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor. The film captures the essence of Parisian romance, with scenes filmed in iconic locations like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the charming Montmartre district.
Fans can relive the film's carefree spirit by visiting these locations, perhaps even stealing a kiss at the Pont des Arts, known as the Love Lock Bridge.
Greece – Bang Bang (2014)
This high-octane action thriller, starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, takes you on a whirlwind tour of Europe. The 3 songs featured were all filmed in the Mediterranean, with the beautiful Greek island of Santorini serving as the backdrop for Meherbaan's music video.
As with Rockstar, key scenes were also filmed in the picturesque city of Prague. Visitors can explore the Charles Bridge and magnificent Prague Castle, in the same magical setting that set the stage for this hit Bollywood film.
Hungary – Jab Harry meets Sejal (2017)
This romantic drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, takes viewers to several European locations. Key scenes were notably filmed in Budapest.
Budapest's historic architecture, such as the Chain Bridge and Buda Castle, play a central role in the film. This city offers a blend of modern vibrancy and historic grandeur, perfect for fans wanting to experience the film's romantic journey.
Norway – Premam (2016)
Premam, a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster of the same name, stars Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan. Key parts of this romantic film were filmed in the picturesque landscapes of Norway, particularly in and around the city of Oslo.
The serene fjords, bustling streets of Oslo, and lush Norwegian countryside provide a stunning backdrop to a captivating love story. Fans can explore the same picturesque locations, such as the iconic Oslo Opera House and the tranquil waters of the Oslo Fjord, feeling the romantic ambiance unique to the film.
Poland – Fanaa (2006)
'Fanaa', starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, beautifully showcases the picturesque landscapes of Poland, dubbed Kashmir in the film. The Tatra Mountains and historic Krakow provide a breathtaking backdrop to this intense love story.
Visitors can explore Wawel Castle and Krakow's Main Market Square, immersing themselves in the rich history and culture that framed this poignant Bollywood tale.
Spain – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
This film is a love letter to Spain, taking viewers on a road trip through breathtaking locations like Barcelona, the Costa Brava and Seville. The performance of La Tomatina festival in Buol and the breathtaking San Juan de Gaztelugatxe has inspired many Bollywood fans to embark on their own Spanish adventure.
Each of these Spanish locations offers a unique blend of culture, history and natural beauty, much like the film's celebration of life and friendship.
Netherlands – Queen (2013):
Kangana Ranaut's character in 'Queen' embarks on a solo honeymoon in Paris. As she moves to Amsterdam, the narrative evolves into the city's dynamic and liberal spirit.
The film showcases the red light district's bustling streets, serene canals, and eclectic mix of modern and historic architecture. Amsterdam's hostel scenes, showcasing a mix of cultures and friendships, also showcase the city's welcoming and diverse nature.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/the-best-bollywood-filming-locations-to-visit-in-europe/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Everything you need to know about the 'incredible' logistics of Indonesia's presidential election
- The Best Bollywood Filming Locations to Visit in Europe
- University of Oklahoma Athletics
- Get a minimum of 50% off Rare, Harpa, Miss Chase and more, only on Amazon!
- AICPA Requests Guidance on International Information Reporting for Domestic Grantor Trusts | tidings
- BBC Verify looks at how Rafah became home to 1.5 million Palestinians | BBC News
- Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in UAE on his seventh trip to the country
- Jon Stewart returns to “The Daily Show” with his zeal and wit
- Report says 17 percent of gamers identify as LGBTQ
- Marriott International's US business slows after post-pandemic peak
- Minnesota reports first measles case in two years
- Donald Trump has just done Europe a favor – POLITICO