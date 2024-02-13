Bollywood Roundup: Sana Sayyad, Yami Gautam, Deepika Padukone and more…

– Advertisement –

Sana Sayyad's romantic Valentine's Day plan involves dinner, watching a movie and dancing

Mumbai– Actress Sana Sayyad shared her experience of shooting a special performance for 'Kundali Bhagya' on the song 'Makhna' and spending the day with her husband for the Valentine's Day celebration.

The show stars actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya) , Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness a special Valentine's Day party in the Luthra house, where Palki finds herself immersed in the joyful anticipation of the love-filled celebrations.

While Palki is excited to spend the day with Rajveer, Sana feels it's a wonderful reminder to celebrate love on Valentine's Day, on screen and in her personal life too.

Sana hints at her plans to celebrate the occasion with her husband Imaad, after celebrating it on her show.

The actress shared, “As we gear up for the Valentine's Day celebration in the serial 'Kundali Bhagya', I can't help but feel the excitement and romance in the air. It was heartwarming to see how everyone came together to create magic for love.

“Playing with Paras, Baseer and Shanaya, who are all incredibly talented individuals, was indeed great fun as always. Personally, I really enjoyed preparing the loving rendition of the song ‘Makhna’,” she said.

Sana added, “This day reminds me of the sweet joy and romance I shared with my husband when he was my boyfriend, I always looked forward to this day back then. Therefore, this time of year holds special significance for me, not only because of the festivities we portray on screen, but also because it is a great day for my husband and I to celebrate love that we share, in a slightly special way. like the good old times. »

“We are planning a romantic dinner at our favorite restaurant and then we can enjoy the evening watching our favorite movie or dancing to our songs in the comfort of our home,” Sana added.

Yami explains why being part of the screenwriting process is important for actors

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who is gearing up for her upcoming action-political-drama film 'Article 370', shared that as an actor, she enjoys being a part of the scripting process.

For an actor, being involved in the film from the script stage goes a long way in helping them understand the development and arc of their character.

The upcoming film, co-written and produced by her husband Aditya Dhar, sees the actress in the role of an intelligence officer.

The film follows the events that led to the repeal of the controversial Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Elaborating on this topic, Yami said: I am an actor who enjoys participating in the screenwriting process. Filmmaking is a collaboration of different creative minds coming together to create something that is one. Working within Section 370 has been one of the most satisfying experiences.

The actress further spoke about her experience working with the cast and crew, as she said, “Vaibhav (Tatwawadi), Ashwini (Kaul), all did an amazing job in the film. They were so easy to work with. It's always amazing to work with actors who radiate new energy. I even had the opportunity to work with very good technicians. From my experience working with Aditya (Jambhale, the director), he has so much respect for his technicians. As a director, he believes in them.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, Article 370 is set to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

Deepika Padukone, Lily Collins, Dua Lipa and more to present the 2024 BAFTA Awards

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in the action film 'Fighter', is set to present an award at the upcoming British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.

The actress had already presented the song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards last year.

Deepika took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared the news with her followers while expressing her gratitude.

The actress shared a screenshot of the presenters' list from the BAFTA website.

It said: Presenters confirmed to date include (in alphabetical order) – Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Callum Turner, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, David Beckham, Deepika Padukone, Dua Lipa , Emma. Corrin, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, James Martin, Jack O'Connell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim, Taylor Russell.

However, the categories they will distribute in remain unconfirmed.

At the ceremony, Hannah Waddingham will perform a special cover, while Sophie Ellis Bexter will sing Murder on the Dancefloor, which recently regained popularity two decades after its release thanks to Saltburn.

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Indian audiences can watch the ceremony on Lionsgate Play.

Saiyami Kher to star in director Neeraj Pandey's next film

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher is set to headline director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film.

The project is an author-backed role exploring a female-focused topic, is poised to captivate audiences, and is set to be a Netflix original.

Neeraj Pandey chose Saiyami for the central role following his exceptional performance in 'Ghoomer'. Their successful partnership in the hit series “Special Ops” paved the way for their reunion in the upcoming season.

According to sources, “The shooting of the film will begin on February 15, the production team is gearing up for a 30-day shooting schedule, ensuring the film's completion on time and delivery of a masterpiece high quality cinematography.

They plan to shoot the entire film in one go. There will be no break. It will be a Netflix original.

Saiyami made her debut in 2015 with the Telugu film Rey and appeared in the Hindi film Mirzya based on Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Punjabi folklore Mirza Sahiban.

In 2020, she appeared in Mayank Sharma's web series 'Breathe' alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In 2021, she starred alongside Nagarjuna in the action film 'Wild Dog'. In 2023, Sayami featured in R Balki's “Ghoomer”.

Akshay Kumar shares first look of 'Sarfira'

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming film is titled Sarfira. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared the first look of the film in which he can be seen opening his arms smiling and leaning back while riding a bike.

In another photo, he can be seen standing against an Air Deccan ATR 42 flight. He wrote in the caption: Dream so big, they call you crazy! #Sarfira releases only in theaters on July 12, 2024. #MaarUdi.

The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in key roles, is written and directed by Sudha Kongara. It is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara.

Produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), southern superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Sarfira is set in the world of startups and aviation and is inspired by the events of the life of GR Gopinath. , founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan, as described in his memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

Sarfira is expected to hit theaters on July 12.

Varun Tej finds out for himself that playing an Air Force fighter pilot is not an easy role to play

Mumbai– Actor Varun Tej shared his insights on his character of an Air Force fighter pilot in the film “Operation Valentine”, and said roles like these are not easy, revealing the work that he did to bring realism.

Talking about the challenges of portraying Arjun in the action thriller, Varun said, “Roles like these aren't easy, and it's not like you're experienced or seeing people of the Air Force in your everyday life.”

“We did some homework. We had a person from the IAF working with us right from the writing of the script because we wanted to make a film that the IAF would also be proud of,” said the “Ghani” actor.

Talking about the importance of authenticity in his portrayal, Varun commented, “Even after that, we also had a few people from the IAF on the sets, who tried to correct us, our body language, and obviously we met a lot of fighter pilots, I started a conversation with them and learned a lot about their missions, their training and their daily life to understand.

“It's very important to bring some realism to your character, especially when it comes to a film like this, but if you're portraying real heroes of our country, you really have to do the right thing,” he added.

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, in his directorial debut, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar.

It will hit the screens on February 16. (IANS)