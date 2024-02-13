Entertainment
'Madame Web' Actress Isabela Merced Talks Spider-Women, Comic Books and Her Grandma
Superhero movies often tell powerful stories about ordinary people becoming extraordinary. And Isabelle Mercedwho plays Anya Corazn in the new superhero film “Madame Web,” is excited to see her character become one of three Spider-Women on the big screen.
We see flash-forwards of the future. And I'm really interested to find out how she does it, she told NBC News in a video interview.
“Madame Web” is released nationwide on Valentine’s Day and is directed by British filmmaker SJ Clarkson, who also directed episodes of Netflix’s “Marvels Jessica Jones.”
Although the film has its roots in Marvel Comics, “Madame Web” focuses on a standalone origin story.
The main character is Cassandra Web (played by Dakota Johnson), a New York paramedic who develops the ability to see different timelines in the future.
This superpower will ultimately connect her to three future Spider-Women: Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazn (Merced) and Mattie Franklin (Celeste OConnor).
Merced said she was a comic book fan. Pretending to be a superhero helped spark her interest in acting.
Talk about manifesting your dreams, she says. I used to dress up as a superhero and force my parents to watch me perform.
At 22 years old, Merced already has an impressive acting track record.
She made her Broadway debut at the age of 10. performing alongside Puerto Rican music legend Ricky Martin in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical “Evita”.
Merced then moved to the big screen, playing a smart tomboy in “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017), a kingpin's daughter in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” (2018) and the title role in a teenage explorer in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019).
This year, Merced will also star in “Alien: Romulus,” a standalone film in the “Alien” sci-fi horror franchise. In 2025, she is expected to appear as Hawkgirl in James Gunn's “Superman: Legacy.”
Playing a young Latino character in “Madame Web” makes Merced proud. But looking back on diversity in film and comics, she said she never felt excluded growing up.
I never thought there was a prerequisite of skin color, ethnicity or origin, said Merced, who is half Peruvian. It never crossed my mind because I was just a kid.
Merced recognizes that society places limits on ethnicity and identity. But superhero movies also show how society is becoming more inclusive, she says.
People think that these characters that were created around the time I was born deserve to be seen on screen, they deserve to be highlighted, she said, referring to various super- hero. I think good writing could make any comic book character mainstream.
Off-screen, Merced said she fully embraces her Peruvian American heritage. And like some superheroes, the actor has a dual identity: his legal name and his stage name which pays homage to his roots.
In 2019, Merced changed her stage name from her legal name, Isabela Moner, to Isabela Merced, which is the last name of her late Peruvian grandmother.
I like how it sounds. I like how it looks. It was a personal preference for me, she said of the name change. My grandmother is so special to me and to my mother. Unfortunately, I never got to meet her. However, people say I look like her, act like her.
This article was originally published on NBCNews.com
