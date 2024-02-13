Molly Lewis is Hollywood's favorite whistler

A A few months ago, at Greta Gerwig's 40th birthday party, Molly Lewis walked in and started whistling Happy Birthday. No one seemed particularly surprised. In fact, they knew precisely what was happening, the Whistler was whistling. Its tone was so specific that everyone in the room knew who it was, says Mark Ronson, who organized the show at the request of Noah Baumbach, Gerwig's husband. Some, including Gerwig, were moved to tears.

Lewis tells this story while sitting naked, in the middle of a workday, in what is called the ice room at Spa Palace, a popular Korean spa in Westlake. I love Los Angeles so much, she says. I couldn't have done all of this if I hadn't lived here. I really believe it. It’s a city that truly cultivates the weird and wonderful. Lewis is 33 years old and has been whistling in an official capacity for eight years. It started as a childhood hobby. Her best friend since grade school in Hollywood, Nora Berman, remembers whistling as early as second grade. His teeth were pretty suited to that, Berman said. She had a little space. I remember her making alien noises.

In fact, his father, Emmy-winning director Mark Lewis, primarily makes films about niche subcultures. He was doing stuff about ferret competitions, synchronized swimming and the World Champion Hairdressing Competition in Russia, she said. When Molly was a teenager, he showed her a documentary about a whistling competition; he thought it would interest her since she loved to whistle so much. The fact that whistling competitions existed stuck in her head, and at the age of 22, she applied to an international whistling competition in North Carolina. She won her first prize, albeit a slight A for effort, for her talent: Whistler who covered the greatest distance. (She was living in Berlin at the time.) The following year, she returned to Los Angeles and reconnected with Berman, who, ultimately, had developed a practice as a performance artist, organizing poetry readings impromptu in the city's McDonalds. . Berman asked Lewis if she wanted to perform, so she walked onto the PlayPlace stage and whistled the tune of Queen of the Night by The magic flute. It killed. From then on, I always felt like every performance led to something else, Lewis says. Specifically, it led her to strike up an unlikely friendship with actor John C. Reilly, who somehow found a video of the show. I said, holy shit! Like, who whistles like that? Reilly said over the phone.

He remained a distant fan until he met her at the 2016 Harry Dean Stanton Awards at the Ace Hotel. Kris Kristofferson, Ed Begley Jr. and Father John Misty performed, as did Lewis, whistling alongside Karen O to the old spiritual. Just a closer walk with you. (Karen O had invited her via DM. I don't know how she found me, Lewis said. I hadn't really performed much.) Since then, Reilly has made an appearance in Lewis' music video for her song whistled. Oceanic feelingasked her to join her roller skating league and attended her whistling competition last summer in Los Angeles (she continued on the circuit).

Being a professional whistler in Hollywood landed him odd jobs. She recorded in the studio with Dr. Dre. (Her producer came across her by chance. He was looking for drug whistlers more generally.) And she whistled on the deathbed at Stanton Hospital; their mutual friend Sonny Bones, the cast's favorite bartender at Musso & Frank, invited her. He asked me to whistle Just a Closer Walk With Thee and Danny Boy, she said. He was adorable and always himself and asked the nurse for a cigarette. Since 2017, she has regularly performed concerts at Café Molly at Zebulon in Frogtown, where she invites other musicians to accompany her by whistling old jazz covers and occasionally tries out new pieces. Reilly naturally joined him. And many others too. She has some really cool, shitty musicians working with her, Reilly says, among them Caroline Polachek, Cat Power and Mac DeMarco.

These parties have become so popular in recent years that one evening Ronson walked in without really knowing what it was about. I don't know how I ended up at the show, but I had heard people say Molly the Whistler, which obviously sticks in your mind, he says. (Ronson is not the only one to have referred to Lewis this way; it has apparently become so ubiquitous among a certain type of Los Angeles person that bringing up Whistler in casual conversation requires no further explanation.) He says that he was truly blown away. It transported me. So much so that when he started working on the soundtrack for barbie one year later, he insisted, despite budgetary problems, that Lewis be flown in to whistle a rendition of Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning song, What Was I Made For? We tried other whistlers because someone asked us, “Well, aren't there other people who know how to whistle in New York?” explains Ronson. And I said: There's no one who whistles like her! It's like asking: Isn't there anyone else who looks like Stevie Wonder?

Before Barbie, Lewis had released EPs through his label, Jagjaguwar, to a small but dedicated audience. After his name appeared on the score, things changed. It all happened very quickly, she said, wiping the sweat from her forehead with a Spa Palace t-shirt. She released her first full album, On the lips, in mid-February. It spans ten instrumentals, all carried solely by Lewis' whistling. She explains that the album is thematic but has no narrative or story behind it: I just wanted to make something that was like what it feels like to go to a concert. You get dressed, you go out for the night, you have a martini and there are candles on the table.

The same morning, she tells me while playing with hot stones, she found a rental in Brooklyn. There's so much going on in New York, she said. For example, a campaign, championed by Reilly and supported by Ronson, for her to enroll in a residency at the Carlyle Hotel. I think it could really reinvigorate the place, Reilly said. Despite all this, Lewis says she doesn't think a career in whistling is sustainable. She dreams of becoming a marine biologist, she says, and of having her colleagues at the aquarium whisper behind her back: Did you know that Molly whistles?