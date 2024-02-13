Jon Stewart's Return to the 'Daily Show' Looked Familiar

NEW YORK No, Jon Stewart wasn't really sitting at his desk at Comedy Central for the last nine years, waiting for someone to turn the lights back on.

Yet it was almost that feeling during Stewart's return to the “Daily Show” Monday night. His blunt satire, facial grimaces, incisive use of video and occasional lectures were all intact. Public figures are being told that the media's most successful bull detector is back to work.

What do you want to know Stewart said the lack of a comedic outlet for his observations as the presidential campaign unfolded largely motivated his decision to reprise his most memorable role.

Stewart seemed to take inspiration from MSNBC's Rachel Maddow when she turned her role as a daily host into a weekly role.

Stewart said the lack of a comedic outlet for his observations as the presidential campaign unfolded largely motivated his decision to reprise his most memorable role, one night a week during the election. The much diminished Comedy Central, unable to find a successor to Trevor Noah as host, welcomed him with joy.

Questions about the future of late-night television, which is rapidly losing viewers and losing influence, won't be answered in a single night. Nor will this evening prove that Stewart can regain the prominent position he walked away from in August 2015.

But it was a promising start.

“Are you disappointed yet?” Stewart said after a sophomore joke about naming “The Daily Show's” election coverage, “Indecision 2024: Electile Dysfunction.”

He dove straight into the news of the day

Stewart seemed to take inspiration from MSNBC's Rachel Maddow when she turned her role as a daily host into a weekly role. Both resisted the idea of ​​doing too much, cramming a week's or, in Stewart's case, nine years' worth of material into a single show. He quickly delved into the news and updates on President Joe Biden and his Republican rival.

In Biden's case, that meant directly addressing questions about his age and fitness for office, something the president's supporters surely want to avoid. He reviewed Biden's news conference last week intended to counter characterizations contained in special counsel Robert Hur's report on classified documents found at Biden's home.

“Joe Biden held a big press conference to dispel the notion that he might have lost a step and, politically speaking, three or four steps,” he said.

He said of Biden aides who thought it was a good idea for him to turn down a Super Bowl interview in favor of a TikTok appearance: “Come on, everyone.”

Stewart showed recordings of administration officials, like Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats, testifying to Biden's toughness and suggested it might be a good idea to film the president in these meetings so so that the public can see it.

Yet Stewart also used a tightly edited videotape of Donald Trump and his family during his depositions, claiming they couldn't remember things to counter the idea that Biden is the only one showing problems of memory during legal proceedings also under pressure. “The Daily Show” even found one in which Trump said he didn't remember talking about how good his memory was.

His main point: Concerns about whether Biden, 81, or Trump, 77, are up to the world's toughest job should not be swept under the rug.

“It’s the candidates’ job to allay concerns, not voters’ job to not bring them up,” Stewart said.

It was rather well received by critics

Based on just one night, a handful of critics highlighted Stewart's seamless transition.

Alison Herman of Variety wrote that “it almost seemed like he never left”, a phrase repeated in review headlines by NPR critic Eric Deggans and CNN's Brian Lowry.

“From the show's first moments, Stewart sat in the host's chair without missing a beat, delivering jokes with a familiar style that made him feel like he'd left a long time ago. only a few weeks, rather than 2015,” Deggans wrote. “He brought a confidence that the show sorely needed.”

Jeremy Egner of The New York Times wrote that “Stewart's first night found him grayer; at one point he used his own withered face as a prop in a joke about the age of presidential candidates. But he was otherwise in classic form.”

The comparison between Stewart returning to the “Daily Show” and two contestants likely to stage a rematch was too obvious to pass up. Correspondent Dulce Sloan, speaking pointedly about discouraged voters, said they need someone new, more than just “old white guys” coming back to get jobs.

“We’re talking about the election, right?” » said Stewart.

The “campaign” interlude allowed Stewart, and viewers who had moved away from “The Daily Show” after his departure, to get to know unknown actors. An on-set interview with Jordan Klepper, who will host the show for the rest of the week, was less successful.

During his absence, Stewart spent time as an activist fighting for benefits for September 11, 2001, responders and two years hosting “The Trouble with Jon Stewart” on the Apple TV+ streaming service. He made a subtle hint at the latter on Monday, saying he would make jokes about China and AI, topics that reportedly made Apple uncomfortable before ending the show.