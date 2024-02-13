HARD Summer announces 2024 dates, moves to Hollywood Park in Inglewood – Daily Breeze





Promoters of the year A hard summer The music festival announced the event would return August 3-4, but it has found a new home in Hollywood Park, just outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The 16th annual EDM and hip-hop music festival hosted by Insomniac Events brings back the main event stage, the Pink Stage for house and techno, the Harder Stage for multiple genres, the Green Stage for bass and dubstep and the Purple Stage for energetic club DJs. sets. Although the lineup has not yet been announced, passes will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, February 16 at hardsummer.com. A text message presale for fans will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 16. To honor the festival's move to the 310 area code, Hard Summer is also offering a $3.10 deposit available only on February 16. Since its inception, Hard Summer has been a staple of the Southern California EDM circuit. Highlights from last year's event included 21 Savage, Cascade B2B John Summit, Oliver Tree, Café Noir, Skrillex B2B Quatre Têt, Ludacris and more. Last year's edition celebrated 15 years of Hard Summer by taking place at various venues and stages throughout the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park and BMO Stadium (formerly Banc of California Stadium). Previously it was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles State Historic Park, Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in El Monte, Fairplex in Pomona, Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Amphitheater Glen Helen in San Bernardino and at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino. .

