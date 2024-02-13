Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One co-star Arjun Rampal talks about the actor's box office successes in 2023: 'Great for the industry'





Image shared on X. (courtesy: srkian_aman_) New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for his next film Crack alongside Vidyut Jamwal and Nora Fatehi, was seen praising his Om Shanti Om co-star Shah Rukh Khan for making up to three hit films in 2023. During promotions of Crakk, when the actor was asked about his views on commercial success, he said Zoom Entertainment“When he (SRK) makes a Pathan and breaks all the records, and then he comes back and does it again with Jawan, it's exceptional and fantastic. It's great for the industry. We must therefore encourage this. Acknowledge it and be proud of it, be happy for this person. Whatever happens in your life or however you go about it, good things will happen to you too and those people will be happy for you too. ICYMI, Arjun Rampal and Shah Rukh Khan shared a close friendship and collaborated in films such as Put on, Om Shanti Om And Ra.Un. Coming back to Arjun Rampal, the actor often treats his Instafam to some famjam moments. A few months ago, he shared photos from Lakme Fashion Week. He attended the event with his daughters Mahikaa, Myra, Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik. He wrote in the caption: “Favorite @lakmefashionwk for @deme_love_ by @gabriellademetriades I'm so proud of you darling, you killed it. #lakmefashionweek #deme #fashion.” Look at: Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child in July 2023. Arjun Rampal, 50, announced the news via an Instagram post and he wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful little boy today. Mother and son are both “You are fine. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are in heaven. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.” Watch: On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in Dhaakad, with Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web series London Files.

