Argylle, review: The Ouroboros IP that Hollywood created

The word content is a warhorse of the digital age, designating any form of culture or media distributed through the distribution tubes of the Internet, whatever its medium. Intellectual property, in this framework, refers to existing content that can generate more content ad infinitum. It describes character-driven franchises such as James Bond, universes including Marvel's ever-expanding lineup of superheroes, the real-life events that inspired the true crime boom, and even narrative typologies such as the television series True Detective, which by mixing its parameters and actors can be extended indefinitely. Good intellectual property ensures that any production that derives from it has a pre-existing fan base and the ability to make headlines: a new riff on an old favorite. (See: Mean Girls, the musical film based on the musical based on the film.) At a time when streaming platforms are scrambling to fill their coffers with content, reworking existing intellectual property has become a reliable shortcut to profitability . Woe to the content that risks entering the market as something totally unknown.

All of which goes some way to explaining the perplexing existence of Argylle, a cutesy and convoluted new spy film from Universal Pictures and Apple Original Films directed by Matthew Vaughn, who is perhaps best known for his caper Kingsman franchise. British gentleman action. Argylle, according to the press, is a film adaptation of a novel, also called For Argy, published in January by Bantam, written by a high-profile debut author named Elly Conway. The book, about a troubled agent with a tarnished past, quickly became a national bestseller. Its cover boasted, THE BOOK THAT INSPIRED THE GREAT MOVIE. Elly Conway was presumed to be a pseudonym, since no author with that name came forward when the book was released. Then, when the film was released this month, its main character turned out to be a bestselling spy novelist of the same name, Elly Conway. The novel was, would have, a sort of real-world IP prop commissioned by Vaughn from two veteran thriller writers, Terry Hayes and Tammy Cohen; the book seems to have been adapted from the film, and not the other way around, as advertised. The content of the novel, for its part, bears little resemblance to the film currently in theaters. Instead, it unfolds a story that is meant to be the subject of a later film in the burgeoning Argylle franchise which, as we learn in a reveal at the end, is likely tied to the Vaughn Kingsman franchise. Am I clear?

Clarity is not the goal of this ouroboros IP. In the film, Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) is writing the fifth book in a series called Argylle. Conway is mousey, phobic about air travel, and adores his parents and his cat, a Scottish Fold named Alfie. (This last detail fueled speculation that the novel was actually written by Taylor Swift, who owns cats of the same breed.) But the film begins with another bait-and-switch: a brief segment featuring Henry Cavill as Aubrey Argylle, the Bond-ish hero of Elly Conways' novels and his villainous adversary, a faux-Bond girl played by pop star Dua Lipa. A scene of them confronting each other on a Greek island fades into an actual scene of Conway reading from his new volume at a book launch event.

Unfortunately, these first few minutes of Cavill and Lipa are the best thing in the two-hour-plus film. You may be surprised that Conway, the fictional novelist, is also not what she seems. She quickly finds herself embroiled in a spy plot, because her novels are too specific. She somehow predicted what a criminal organization called the Division is planning, so the Division agents try to catch her. She's saved by a real (albeit crummy) spy, Aidan Wilde, played by Sam Rockwell, who leads her on a quest to find out the truth or something. Distractingly, in moments of distress or when she needs extra motivation for dramatic escape, Conway's vision becomes blurry and Aidan is replaced on screen by the novelist's character, Argylle, in a sort of of hallucination.

The narrative is driven by the question of who is manipulating whom, although ultimately it is easier to conclude that the storyline is manipulating the viewer. Conway, in fact, has also been deceived: she is in fact Aidans' colleague, a real spy named Rachel Kylle, whose false identity as a novelist was brainwashed by members of the Division pretending to be impersonate Conway's parents when she came out of her induced coma. by a mission gone wrong. His novels are actually blurred memories of his espionage exploits. (Were the enthusiastic readers at the Conways events also fake, or did the implanted novels really become a surprise hit? We may never know.) The inexplicable twists and turns are interspersed with childish action scenes. Driven to destroy the division's headquarters, Conway, now Kylle, performs martial arts in a haze of multi-colored smoke, then ice skates with knives through a pool of crude oil on a platform, the site of the film whose outcome is cruelly awaited. Stripped of everything she loved as a Conway except her cat, Kylle rekindles a forgotten romance with Aidan and reclaims her identity as an author in a final book launch.

But wait: At the book launch, a man stands up who appears to be Aubrey Argylle, a real-life version of the fictional protagonist from Conway's fake books. Kyle panics; the screen goes black. IP films like to deploy the gimmick of an additional post-credits or mid-scene to tease the expansion of the franchise in future spinoffs. Here, in the credits, we see a young Aubrey Argylle in a pub called the Kingsman Arms (an apparent reference to Vaughn's other series) ordering a cosmopolitan in a sort of secret code exchange and then, instead of a cocktail, being The bartender handed him a gun that, unbeknownst to the unsuspecting viewer, is taken from Argylle, the actual novel that was likely published to promote the film. The last thing on screen is a poster for the Argylle book series with words appearing above: BOOK ONE THE MOVIE COMING SOON. (Presumably this movie will just star Cavill.) This banner strikes me as a worrying prediction from Vaughn: not only should a story not be new, but it also shouldn't end. Whether intentional or not, Argylle serves best as a meta-parable of the extreme contortions a production must undergo in today's Hollywood to justify its existence as an original story.

Another notable film from last year tackles the instability of authorial identity, with far more fruitful results: Cord Jefferson's American Fiction, an adaptation of the 2001 novel. erasure, by Percival Everett. In it, Thelonious (Monk) Ellison, a black novelist and professor, fights against the publishing industry's placing his novels in the genre of African-American fiction. For his latest novel, instead of his usual reworkings of Greek plays, Monk wrote a pastiche of noir clichés about gangs, drugs, gun violence and titled it My Pafology (later changing it, hilariously, to Fuck ) under the pseudonym Stagg R. Leigh, who, according to the book's marketing, is a criminal on the run. The novel was a resounding success and it also met the fate of all popular stories: a film adaptation. Yet the real subject of American fiction, and what Argylle completely lacks, are the mundane dramas of rounded human relationships. Monk's family includes his brother, who just recently came out of the closet; his mother, who is showing signs of Alzheimer's disease; and a longtime housekeeper who is looking for a life beyond her job. The deceptive novel in question is not just a narrative prop but a stone thrown into a lake; its consequences ripple through the lives of those around the author at the center of the story. Towards its end, American Fiction stumbles into a cumbersome meta-narrative with multiple dream-within-a-dream variations, but it's unlikely to spawn a sequel, much less an entire IP multiverse; the film is content to simply tell a story from start to finish, which seems like a new thing at the moment.