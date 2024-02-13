Not Hollywood but reality, and with neutrinos

Three UND faculty will participate in DUNE research; Excavations of gigantic caves in South Dakota are now complete

Editor's Note: The press release below was issued by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science and Fermilab, a laboratory of the DOE Office of Science. It was released on February 1 regarding the completion of excavations as part of Fermilabs' DUNE (Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment) program, located in gigantic caverns in South Dakota. A Valley City State University professor (who is also a UND assistant professor) and two UND professors are involved in the DUNE program.

According to DOE, Neutrinos are the most abundant particle in the universe, yet they are so small and weigh so little that their mass has not been weighed. Three different types of neutrinos have been identified. One of the missions of the DUNE project is to research a phenomenon called neutrino oscillation, whereby neutrinos change from one type to another during their journey.

David De Muth, physicist at Valley City State University and assistant professor at UND, is a longtime collaborating member of DUNE. He is involved in the computational and educational aspects of the program and has invited physics and astrophysics professors from UND. Tim Young And Wayne Barkhouse participate. They will contribute to computational research using UND and VCSU computers for data analysis.

According to Young, part of the DUNE research will aim to detect neutrinos produced following a supernova. Young is working on statistics of the stellar distributions around the sun that could produce one of these explosions. As for the neutrino oscillation phenomenon, Young told UND Today:

It's like picking up a chocolate ice cream cone and walking down the street, it turns to vanilla. Very weird particles!

Barkhouses' research focuses on galaxy clusters, systems containing thousands of galaxies gravitationally bound together into immense structures. He told UND Today that he is reviewing the various lines of evidence that support the existence of dark matter that is not composed of ordinary matter like protons, neutrons and electrons, and that does not emit or does not reflect light, but interacts gravitationally with the universe. .

Barkhouse said: The exact nature of dark matter is a mystery, perhaps a form of subatomic particle that has yet to be discovered. DUNE can provide the answer!

DeMuth, Young and Barkhouse are the only three physicists from North Dakota working on the DUNE project.

Colossal Cavern Excavation for Fermilabs DUNE Experiment Complete

Excavation of the caverns that will house the gigantic particle detectors of the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment in Lead, South Dakota, is complete. Final outfitting of the colossal caverns will begin soon, making way for the start of installation of the DUNE detectors later this year.

Manager, SD Excavation workers have finished carving out the future headquarters of the International's gigantic particle detectors Deep underground neutrino experiment. Located 1 mile below the surface, the three colossal caverns are at the heart of a new research center that spans an underground area the size of eight football fields.

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy Fermi National Accelerator LaboratoryDUNE scientists will study the behavior of mysterious particles known as neutrinos to solve some of the biggest questions about our universe. Why is our universe made of matter? How does an exploding star create a black hole? Are neutrinos related to dark matter or other undiscovered particles?

The caverns provide space for four large neutrino detectors, each the size of a seven-story building (see 2 minute animation). The detectors will be filled with liquid argon and will record the rare interaction of neutrinos with the transparent liquid.

Billions of neutrinos pass through our bodies every second without us even knowing it. With DUNE, scientists will search for neutrinos from exploding stars and examine the behavior of a neutrino beam produced at Fermilab, located near Chicago, about 800 miles east of the underground caverns. The beam, produced by the world's most intense neutrino source, will pass directly through soil and rock from Fermilab to the DUNE detectors in South Dakota. No tunnel is necessary for the neutrino path.

Completing the excavation of these massive caverns is a significant achievement for this project, said U.S. project director Chris Mossey. Completing this milestone prepares the detector installation project that will begin later this year and brings us closer to realizing the vision of making this world-class underground facility a reality.

Engineering, construction and excavation teams have been working 4,850 feet below the surface since 2021 at Sanford Underground Research Facility, home to the DUNE portion of South Dakota. Construction crews dismantled the heavy mining equipment and, piece by piece, transported it underground using an existing shaft. Underground, workers reassembled the equipment and spent about two years blasting and removing rock. Nearly 800,000 tons of rock were extracted and transported from underground to a vast former surface mining area known as the Open Cut.

Workers will soon begin equipping the caverns with the systems needed to install the DUNE detectors and run the research center's daily operations. Later this year, the project team plans to begin installation of the insulated steel structure that will house the first neutrino detector. The objective is to make the first detector operational before the end of 2028.

The completion of the three large caverns and all the interconnected galleries marks the end of a very large project. The excavation contractor maintained an exemplary safety record, working more than a million hours without a lost-time accident. It's a major achievement in this heavy construction industry, said Michael Gemelli of Fermilab. , which managed the excavation of the caverns by Thyssen Mining. The success of this phase of the project can be attributed to the safe and dedicated work of the excavation workers, the multidisciplinary skills of the project engineers and support staff. What an achievement and what a remarkable milestone for this international project.

DUNE scientists are eager to begin installing the particle detectors. The DUNE collaboration, which brings together more than 1,400 scientists and engineers over 200 establishments in 36 countriessuccessfully tested the technology and assembly process of the first detector.Mass production of its componentsbegan. Testing the technologies underlying the two detectors is underway using particle beams at the European laboratory CERN.

Fermilab is the premier U.S. national laboratory for particle physics and accelerator research. A laboratory of the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science, Fermilab is located near Chicago, Illinois, and is operated under contract by Fermi Research Alliance LLC. Visit the Fermilabs website atwww.fnal.govand follow us on Twitter at @Fermilab .