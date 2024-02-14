Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross condemns silence on Israel's war on Gaza

American actress Marcia Cross, known for her role as Bree Van de Kamp in the American series Desperate housewivessaid she was hard to understand live alongside people who remain silent and blind to the atrocities taking place in Gaza.

The 61-year-old called for a ceasefire on Instagram in a series of posts, demanding an end to Israel's war on Gaza, which has so far killed more than 28,000 Palestinians since October 7.

In an article published Monday, she wrote: I struggle to understand how to live among people who have eyes that don't cry, hearts that don't flinch, and voices that remain silent.

In the caption, she added: There are no words to describe the horror that has been unleashed and is still being unleashed. And the silence makes me believe that I am deaf.

The actor called for an end to Israeli bombing of Rafah, where around 1.3 million Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from other towns around Gaza.

Videos republished by Cross show seriously injured Palestinians, including children, being transported to health facilities due to a lack of ambulances. Some videos show people mourning loved ones killed in the attacks.

Cross pointed out that the intensification of attacks on Rafah occurred at the same time as the US Super Bowl, something she criticized and said she was upset as the massacre continued.

Other videos shared by the actor show the Israeli army preventing a Red Crescent ambulance from entering the Nour Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, displaced children at an UNRWA school fleeing Israeli bombing in Gaza, and a Palestinian child trapped under the rubble of a bombed building in Gaza.

In response to a video by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cross says that he has already lost the war, even if they kill all the Hamas members.

Hollywood celebrities speak out

Cross is not the only Hollywood celebrity to call for a ceasefire and condemn Israeli actions in Gaza.

Mark Ruffalo, starHe also joined calls for a ceasefire at the DGA Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday, explaining that the pins on his lapel symbolized peace lilies and Artists for Ceasefire.

We understood that these bombings weren't working, that we weren't going to bomb our way to peace, and everyone was saying to us: what's the harm in giving a ceasefire a chance? he said.

We currently have a million refugees at the Rafah border, facing a new wave of bombings, and we have 400,000 people starving to death right now, with no humanitarian aid reaching them.

Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal also called for a ceasefire, posting a photo of himself holding a sign bearing the logo of the medical association Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) which read “Stop -fire now.”

Pascal, 48, is known for his role as the main character in the Disney film Mandalorian series, as well as playing Oberyn Martell in Game Of Thrones and Joel in The last of us.

Israel intensified its attacks on Rafah this week, despite the city being declared a safe zone for civilians.

Plans for a ground assault on Rafah were requested last week by Netanyahu, as well as a plan to evacuate the population.

The attacks have left Palestinian refugees there panicked and desperate, fearing a ground attack in Gaza's southernmost city.

The area around Rafah, which makes up about a fifth of Gaza's land area, has become a squalid tent city. Palestinians have nowhere to go and are sheltering in makeshift tents or in the open air, with little access to food, water or medicine.

Doctors Without Borders warned that “the ground offensive declared by Israel on Rafah would be catastrophic and must not take place.”