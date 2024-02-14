Hollywood works to keep sets and props from ending up in landfillsExBulletin

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Hollywood is creative and wasteful. For example, set designers create the sets for TV shows and movies, then throw the whole thing away. Thousands of tons of materials end up in landfills every year. Some in the industry want a more sustainable approach. NPR's Chloe Veltman reports.

CHLOE VELTMAN, BYLINE: For decades, it was common in Hollywood for art departments to build sets for movies and TV shows from scratch, then dismantle them and haul the pieces to the landfill when it was time to finish. For example, there was the 1988 high school comedy “Johnny Be Good”…

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “JOHNNY B. GOODE”)

CHUCK BERRY: (singing) Go ahead, Johnny, go ahead, go ahead.

VELTMAN: …The long-running television series “Bones”…

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, “Bones”)

DAVID BOREANAZ: (as Seeley Booth) Grab your skull and let's go.

VELTMAN: …The political action thriller “Olympus Has Fallen,” as recently as 2013.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, “Olympus Has Fallen”)

MORGAN FREEMAN: (As President Trumbull)…I just opened the gates of hell.

VELTMAN: These are just a few of the projects that veteran art director Karen Steward has worked on and where she says it happened.

KAREN STEWARD: The trash cans line up at the end of the show, and we don't talk about it because it's time to leave the soundstage.

VELTMAN: Steward is part of a group of like-minded Art Directors Guild members who have been advocating for more sustainable practices for years. She says it was difficult at first to get much traction.

STEWARD: We're all about not wasting time, hurrying up and doing it, and time is money.

VELTMAN: But Steward says things are getting easier as the industry gradually becomes more aware of its impact on human-caused climate change.

STEWARD: It's better. And to find a true circular solution, we are working on a true zero waste idea.

VELTMAN: Average production in 2022 created about 240 tons of waste. This is according to Earth Angel, an agency that works with productions to reduce their environmental footprint. They estimated that half of this waste came from the sets. One way to reduce this is to reuse old sets rather than always building new ones.

(SOUNDBITE OF TRUCK BEEPING)

VELTMAN: Beachwood Services, owned by Sony, rents sets and props for reuse that were originally built for its own productions. Outside the Beachwood facility, north of Los Angeles, Francisco Escobedo works with other team members to load a sink and cabinets onto a truck.

FRANCISCO ESCOBEDO: It's basically a set from a kitchen, and it's going on a stage somewhere.

VELTMAN: For use in the popular sitcom “That '90s Show”.

ESCOBEDO: We'll put a rope here and tie it.

VELTMAN: The warehouse is full of scenic gems, like the helicopter from the 2001 war film “Black Hawk Down.”

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, “BLACK HAWK DOWN”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) We had a black hawk shot, a black hawk shot.

VELTMAN: It looks a little dusty.

MIKE MANCILLA: Yes, it's been there for a while (laughs), but we rent it out to other production companies that need it.

VELTMAN: Crew member Mike Mancilla says the helicopter was used for “Terminator 4(ph),” “Suicide Squad” and “The A-Team.”…

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, “THE A TEAM”)

LIAM NEESON: (As John “Hannibal” Smith) I love it when a plan comes to fruition.

VELTMAN: …Among other films and television shows. And when these sets become too old to rent to productions, they often end up at places like EcoSet. EcoSet is in Los Angeles. Productions pay for the company to take away their unwanted sets, props and construction materials. Instead of going to landfills, these treasures are then given to those who want them, like Oyster Liao.

(SOUNDBITE OF BASKET CRACK)

VELTMAN: The film student pushes a metal shopping cart through the aisles of the EcoSet warehouse. It's so full of paint cans that she can barely see over them. She is also looking for plastic sheeting…

OYSTER LIAO: I think it will be very interesting when the light comes in.

VELTMAN: …For use in his class's film production. This is a psychological thriller set in a half-built auditorium.

LIAO: I think this place is very friendly to students who don't have a lot of funds and support, and I like that we don't have to waste as much.

(SOUNDBITE OF BASKET CRACK)

VELTMAN: But these solutions to Hollywood's chronic waste problem have their limits. EcoSet owners don't know what happens to all the free products distributed by the company, whether they are recycled again or thrown away. Additionally, many area warehouses that kept old sets and props in circulation, such as Sony's Beachwood Services, have downsized or closed their doors over the past two years due to rising real estate costs.

JONATHAN WANG: I don't think anyone in our industry would shy away from really difficult challenges, otherwise we wouldn't be in our industry, but I think it's tricky.

VELTMAN: This is Jonathan Wong. He produced the Oscar-winning film “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” He is also a champion of sustainable practices on film sets. He says that despite people's best intentions, a lot still gets thrown out in the rush to meet tight production deadlines, including on his own sets.

WANG: I think it's important to recognize that we're all figuring it out. We are trying to do better.

VELTMAN: Wang says producers should plan to reduce their environmental impact in the same way they dealt with the COVID pandemic in recent years, when they allocated 4 or 5% of their budget to cover things like health and safety offices and testing.

WANG: We adapted to the urgency that was needed on set. And we are currently in an emergency situation, because we are burning through our resources faster than we are renewing them.

VELTMAN: So, Wang says, producers need to dedicate a similar amount of space in their budgets to innovation toward sustainability. This way, he says, Hollywood will move closer to zero waste.

Chloe Veltman, NPR News, Los Angeles.

