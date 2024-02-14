Mansion Global Daily: Jameela Jamil lists her Hollywood Hills mansion





Jameela Jamil puts Hollywood Hills Mansion on sale for $7.2 million British actress Jameela Jamil and her singer-songwriter partner James Blake have listed their Hollywood Hills mansion for $7.2 million, just a year after purchasing it for $6.4 million. The four-story hillside mansion sits on famous Mulholland Drive, directly overlooking Hollywood. It spans nearly 7,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms, walls of glass, an elevator, a 2,000-square-foot master suite, a home theater, a gym and a wellness center with sauna . Flight report San Francisco real estate market recovers After a sluggish 2023, the San Francisco real estate market started 2024 on a good note. Improving interest rates, stock markets and consumer confidence are helping to sideline buyers and sellers. Visitors to open houses have increased, new listings in the market have increased, the pipeline of upcoming listings is filling faster than last year and the number of homes under contract has started to increase, Patrick said Carlisle, Compass chief market analyst. SF door House prices fall around London The most expensive homes around London, known collectively as the Home Counties, have seen an average of 151,130 (US$190,500) fall in their asking price since last summer. Demand for these areas has declined as buyers refocus their attention on the capital. The gradual return to office working has put travel time back in focus, so we have seen increased client demand for established commuter towns on the outskirts of London, said Carlos Mendes, private banker at Investec . The evening standard Sydney Penthouse offers dazzling views A duplex penthouse in Sydney with stunning views of the city's most recognizable landmarks is set to sell. The auction date for the trophy home, located in the Harrington Building, is expected to be set soon, with the land expected to sell for around A$28 million (US$18 million). It's definitely the best view in Sydney, said Ken Hao, commercial director of developer Golden Age Group. This place is one of the best in the world and this view is like a postcard of Sydney. It's so close too that you feel absolutely immersed in it. Domain

