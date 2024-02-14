Inside the life and heart of award-winning actor Brandon Houston

FLINT, Mich. — “I feel like there was a base layer, and there was a lot of stuff underneath — moments we hadn't talked about,” Brandon Houston says with a look so naturally vulnerable that it leaves me speechless. He sits across from me, head tilted down, eyes fixed on the floor, one hand running over his thigh and the other reaching into the pocket of his brown cargo jeans.

He shifts constantly in his chair, sometimes crossing his arms over his chest, adopting a defensive posture to protect his heart from years of loneliness and to prevent his inner child from sharing too much with me – knowledge at best.

At other times, he leans back, arms at his sides to signal the relinquishment of control and allow freedom to take hold of him. In this ebb and flow, this push and pull, and this uncertainty over whether to reveal everything or withdraw into himself, Houston casually admits, “I don't know how I got through that time.” [life]. After a while I put everything on autopilot and dealt with it.

We meet in the Artis Room of the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library on a partly cloudy Friday afternoon, two days after our first conversation at The Sauce Italian Kitchen in downtown Flint.

Dressed head to toe in a blue Guilty Rich sweatshirt and sweatpants under a black hooded puffer jacket from the same brand, Houston spoke about his life as an actor, screenwriter, filmmaker, athlete and one of Flint's emerging content creators.

But a great moment of silence marks the beginning of the journey to peel back the layers and reveal the child within. In his desire to express himself and my desire to take the plunge, we begin with his therapeutic experiences, based on the deaths of his mother and aunt, and his bad relationships where he “did not want to admit” [what] that happened to me.”

Houston talks about her therapeutic journey following the deaths of her mother and aunt in downtown Flint on January 30, 2024. (Bryce Mata | Flintside.com)

How he felt when “everything turned against me and I never took the time to think.” And openly admitting these reasons and more is why “I haven’t been in a relationship in two years.” But there's something he wants everyone to know.

“Check in from time to time [or] reach out and see how I’m doing,” Houston says when asked exactly how he wants people to support him. “It’s difficult because not everyone presents themselves the same way. [But] I just want people to reach out to me and be able to help me if I need help. I've managed everything my whole life. I'm the person everyone goes to when they need advice or support, and I've never had that person.

Born and raised in Flint, Houston's childhood was focused on sports. From basketball to track and field to football, he was a sports star at Southwestern Classical Academy, even with a published article in The Flint Journal. To this day, the sport still looms large, but there is one aspect of the game that causes great conflict. Although he loved sports, his father revered him and academics.

“My father wanted me so much. He was all over me when it came to sports and education,” Houston recalled, detailing the duality of having a father who also doubled as a coach. Yet the constant pressure to meet everyone's expectations and not feeling like he could express himself caused him to withdraw into himself. It's a moment that weighs on his heart because “we're still at the point where I can't talk to him about stuff, and it was the same with my mother for a while too.”

The weight of his words simmers between us. They marinate while Houston slowly leans back into the chair, playing with her fingers. The inner child has said too much; However, it allows Houston to talk about his love of theater – a passion that began in 5th grade and has now seen him win a People's Choice Award in 2015, twice winning the Fashion FWD Acting Title of the year and a winner of the 2023 Fli City Award for Best Actor.

Photographed in downtown Flint on January 30, 2024 via FliStarMedia, Flint native Brandon Houston gave rise to the nickname “your favorite actor.” (Bryce Mata | Flintside.com)

Houston made a name for himself in Flint through his interview content, FliStarMedia. Content creation has positioned him right in the heart of Flint's creative scene. Houston has interviewed some of the city's biggest stars, from fashion shows to downtown events, and appeared in music videos and much more.

According to him, the opportunities give him the chance to come out of his shell, be social and open up. “I think being outside and interacting with people helps me professionally and personally. [one]. Getting to know people and interacting with people I’ve never taken a risk with before will open me up as a person,” he says with a smile.

Over the years, his audience grew and he adopted the nickname “your favorite actor.” This name is not far from the truth and he is proud of it.

“Acting was my escape. Since getting this lead role in plays, it has become a staple for me in conjunction with the gym and video games,” Houston said. “[With] in acting, I don't need to be myself in those moments. I can take on this character and develop his characteristics without worrying about who I have to deal with afterwards. I thank the people of [those] theater spaces because they understand some of the things I experienced.

“I worked hard to get where I am. I only did this work because I wanted to be a better person,” Brandon Houston said in downtown Flint on Jan. 30, 2024. (Bryce Mata | Flintside.com)

We feel a trust building between us as Houston leans forward in the chair, hands under her chin. Theater and therapy taught him to recognize and recognize his emotions and his need to express himself. This gives him the freedom to understand that he must stand up for himself and put himself first.

Houston is also clearly a man in progress, healing through years of experience. Recovery has allowed him to open up and share his and others' stories, primarily through his Superstar Spotlight series.

“I view my career as the basis for the questions I want to ask. Would this provide the information needed to engage people in their story and [highlight] what are they trying to do? Houston explains. “I started because I wanted to shine a light on what was happening in the community, filling in the gaps that the mainstream media missed. »

And now the influx of staff signals that the library is about to close and that the environment has changed. While we've discussed Houston's academic and athletic background, his progress as an actor and content creator, and the insights he's gained through therapy, he wants to share more. He wants to tell the story behind everything.

“I want people to know that I try my best every day to improve. [who] I am. I'm trying to expand more and I want people to be patient with me. Even though outwardly I am able to smile, at the end of the day I go home and face the reality of my life. I worked hard to get where I am. I only did this job because I wanted to be a better person. If I am a better person, it will be easier for everyone around me to [improve.]»

To learn more about Brandon Houston, find him at Facebook, InstagramAnd IMDb. Also discover his Spotlight on the superstars series and recent film role from director Jermaine R. Davis Legend of 3-Pac.