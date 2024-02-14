Dakota Johnson Directs Inert Spider-Man Spinoff – The Hollywood Reporter

There's something so demoralizing about lambasting another disappointing Marvel offering. What is really left to say about the disappointments and expectations on the seabed created by the exploitation of this intellectual property? Every year, studio executives dig up minor characters, dress them in a fog of hype, and leave moviegoers to debate, defend, or reject the finished product.

Madame Web is one such recently unearthed effort. The film, directed by SJ Clarkson and starring Dakota Johnson as a clairvoyant New York paramedic, has as much energy as an employee subjected to an icebreaker at a corporate retreat. It's an airless, stilted enterprise driven by a mechanical script (written by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Claire Parker & Clarkson). His lack of imagination would be astonishing if we didn't expect it. When Sony released the trailer two months ago, the initial reactions were nothing short of brutal. Responses to the three-minute video effectively summarizing the film turned the obvious dialogue into a meme.

Madame Web The essential

Doesn't meet even the lowest expectations.

Release date: Wednesday February 14

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott

Director: SJ Clarkson

Screenwriters: Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Claire Parker & SJ Clarkson

Rated PG-13, 1 hour 57 minutes

Madame Web opens with a prologue that does little to defend the film from all the mockery. In this chapter, we meet Constance (Kerry Bishé), a scientist conducting field research in 1973 in the Peruvian jungle during the last month of her pregnancy. She is accompanied by a stealthy guide named Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). “He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died,” Cassie (Johnson) would say decades later during her own journey to discover the past. After Constance and her team find a rare spider, a tragic turn of events leads to their deaths. Fortunately, her child survives.

Madame Web jumps to New York in 2023 with Cassie driving an ambulance through the city streets while her partner Ben (Adam Scott) tries to keep their emergency patient alive. Their communication is lively and intimate, a sign without doubt of the duration of their collaboration under these stressful conditions. Madame Web doesn't worry much about the specific type of background that might give its characters some depth. The film operates on a need-to-know basis, forcing people to explain themselves through inelegant, breathless exposition.

The opening scenes lightly sketch Cassie's life in New York. She grew up in a foster family and keeps a suitcase containing her mother's photos, letters and old journals under her bed. She hardly makes any plans, preferring to stay at home with her cat. Johnson initially seemed like a good choice for the role. Cassie has a funny sense of humor, and many of her lines land thanks to Johnson's deadpan delivery. The actress is strongest when Cassie navigates socially awkward situations with chaotic honesty; there's a particularly funny scene in which she dampens the mood at a baby shower. But when the film asks Johnson to increase the energy, the Fifty Shades the actress stumbles.

After trying to save a man whose car rolled over on the highway, Cassie falls into the East River. The near-death experience activates his powers of clairvoyance and kicks off the film's plot. Already a misanthrope, Cassie now feels even more alienated from society. She travels the world with heightened senses and a nagging déjà vu. Clarkson experiments a bit here, using clever effects and off-kilter angles to emphasize Cassie's changed worldview and state of unease.

As Cassie adjusts to the new circumstances of her life, Ezekiel searches for three teenage girls in the city. Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabel Merced) and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) have nothing in common until Cassie begins having visions of their deaths. Cassie doesn't know why Ezekiel is chasing them, but she knows she has to save them. The reluctant socializer becomes the mother of three daughters, all of whom realize that they have been emotionally abandoned by the people in their lives. Madame Web does not capitalize on the affecting potential of this awareness; most of these discoveries are relegated to cheesy exposition, and the girls never move beyond classic character territory.

The cat-and-mouse dynamic between Ezekiel and Cassie plays out regularly. If there is something interesting in Madame Web, is how the film navigates the post-9/11 landscape of personal security. Thanks to Ezekiel's villainous planning with his assistant (Zosia Mamet), Madame Web shows the extent to which civilians willingly gave up their privacy — or the U.S. government took it — in the name of national security. It's a rare element of satisfaction in a film that otherwise fails to deliver on its promise at every turn.