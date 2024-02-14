Alberta RCMP officer charged in national security investigation





A front-line RCMP officer in Alberta accused of accessing police records systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda has been charged as part of a national security investigation. In a press release issued Tuesday, the RCMP said its federal police Integrated National Security Team (INSET) arrested the front-line officer who accessed the RCMP's non-top secret records systems to assist a foreign actor. The RCMP confirmed that the foreign actor involved was the Republic of Rwanda. Const. Eli Ndatuje was charged with breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust regarding protected information. Ndatuje's first appearance is scheduled for March 11 in Calgary provincial court. The RCMP said that after becoming aware of the security breach, it implemented measures to monitor, mitigate and manage any further unauthorized disclosure of information. The RCMP is committed to combatting interference by foreign actors at all levels and is actively using all tools at its disposal, the RCMP said in the press release. Foreign interference takes many forms and it is essential that all organizations are aware of the potential harm at all levels. The investigation continues and the matter is now before the courts. The RCMP said they would have no further comment at this time. Any suspected foreign interference activity may be reported to local police or the RCMP National Security Information Network by telephone at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp -grc.gc.ca. Information Breaches Last week, an Ontario court sentenced a former Cameron Ortis, head of RCMP intelligence to 14 years in prison. Ortis was found guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act on four counts in November. He was found guilty of disclosing or attempting to disclose operational information to four people. Before being arrested in September 2019, Ortis was the director general of the RCMP's National Intelligence Coordination Centre. In January, a 58-year-old woman, employed by the Calgary 911 service as a call handler, was charged with several offenses related to organized crime. Mariana Buonincontri was accused of sharing personal information about individuals linked to organized crime, with other people also known to be involved in organized crime. Buonincontri was charged with breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system to obtain, directly or indirectly, computer services, and intentional mischief in relation to computer data. Calgary police said that because the accused worked as a 911 operator, the allegations were particularly serious. With files from Mike Le Couteur, CTV News Channel Senior Political Correspondent

