



The HARD Summer Music Festival returns August 3-4 and the festival is moving again, this time to Hollywood Park. This year we'll be taking to the grounds of SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater, reimagining all the usual HARD Summer scenes. “We are excited to partner with HARD Events to bring another festival featuring a diverse lineup to Inglewood,” said Adolfo Romero, vice president of programming and reservations for SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, in a statement. “This partnership not only amplifies Hollywood Park’s influence in the festival space, but also reinforces our commitment to providing global entertainment that authentically reflects our vibrant local community.” The Insomniac-produced festival took place last year at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which was a homecoming for Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella. Appearing on the cover of Poll Star Last month, Rotella said: “It was a great feeling to come full circle.” However, Rotella noted that returning to the venue was different and he was unsure whether or not the festival should return to the Coliseum. “I didn’t feel that magic,” he said. “Not that it wasn’t a great show, but it was different. I've been wanting to bring an event back to the Colosseum for a long time. And when you think about bringing it back, you think it's similar and magical of the same kind. It was such a special time that it will be difficult to relive it. But it was cool for other reasons. Gary Richards first founded HARD in 2008, at the Shrine Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles, before moving to the Forum in 2009. The venue changed again to Los Angeles State Historic Park in 2010, where he remained until 2014. Live Nation acquired the festival brand in 2012, with Rotella overseeing the event following Insomniac's partnership with Live Nation in 2013. Richards remained at the festival until 2017. The festival moved again in 2015 to the Fairplex in Pomona, California and then took place at the Fontana Auto Club Speedway. in 2016. In 2017, HARD was held at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California before returning to Auto Club Speedway for 2018 and 2019. Following COVID, HARD moved to the NOS Event Center in 2021 and 2022. Although the lineup for this festival will be announced in the coming weeks, tickets for this year's festival will go on sale beginning February 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans who registered for the SMS presale can purchase tickets starting February 16 at 9 a.m. PT. To celebrate the festival's move to the 310 area code, fans can purchase tickets for just $3.10 down.

