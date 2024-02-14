Hollywood Stars Step Out for 2024 Oscars Luncheon: See Class Photo & More

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars attended the 2024 Oscars luncheon in Beverly Hills, California on Monday.

Stars, filmmakers and more Oscar nominees gathered at the Beverly Hilton for the annual event, a pre-awards show where nominees mingle and pose for the iconic “Oscars Class Photo.” .

The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were celebrated at a luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS

Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone were photographed at the luncheon, and “Oppenheimer” stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy were all smiles as they posed for photos together on the carpet.

Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper attend the 96th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy attend the 96th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Check out highlights from the Oscars luncheon below.

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan

“Maestro” stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, nominated for best actor and best actress, respectively, sat down with “Good Morning America” ​​Digital over lunch and talked about the impact of their collaboration on the movie.

“Work with [Mulligan] impacted me as an actor because she's incredible,” Cooper said of his co-star. “It's true, it impacted me as an actor in every way.”

Mulligan added: “Working with [Cooper] in all areas, not just as an actor but also being directed by him, has totally changed the way I want to work in the future – in a big way, I would say.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, whose song “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” is nominated for Best Original Song, sharing the person they had in mind when writing the Grammy-winning song.

“Barbie! I was thinking about that feeling I had watching that movie and seeing life through her eyes and then for myself,” Eilish said. “And then for all the people in the world – women, girls and everyone, honestly. It's a song for everyone who feels something when they listen to it.”

“We were in a creative rut and I think that song was a relief to us because we were so proud of it,” O'Connell added. “We then started working on our new album with a little more courage than I think we had before the song.”

Marc Ronson

Mark Ronson, whose song “I'm Just Ken,” which he co-wrote with Andrew Wyatt, is also nominated for best original song, said the “Barbie” storyline inspired the Kens' anthem .

“We were obviously very inspired by the script. That was the main thing, but I also think knowing that Ryan was already playing [Ken] “You read the script, you can see him saying all these lines, so we really fell in love with his character,” Ronson said.

“I just had the idea for this phrase: 'I'm just Ken, anywhere else I'd be a 10.' And then we just started writing the song,” he added.

As for what he envisions a performance of this song to look like at the Oscars, Ronson said it would involve Gosling, a thousand Kens and a unicorn.

Celine Song

“Past Lives” director Céline Song, whose film is nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture, shared what it means to know what the film meant to audiences.

“My favorite type of feedback around 'Past Lives' is when an audience member or someone who just saw the film or someone who comes up to me and says, 'I just wanted to tell you I needed this movie,'” Song said. said. “To have made a film that someone needs, what an incredible gift is that?”

America Ferrera

America Ferrera, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “Barbie,” discussed her journey in Hollywood and her Oscar nomination.

“I had a crazy dream of having a fabulous acting career, and I think for a lot of people, that's the top of the mountain,” she said. “I remember watching Halle Berry win and Julia Roberts winning, and I felt like it seems like an impossible chasm to cross from here to there. But you have to try, right?”

“And you have to have something to aim for,” she added. “I feel like for so many actors and filmmakers, it’s a dream.”

Sandra Hüller and Justine Triet

“Anatomy of a Fall” actress Sandra Hller, nominated for best actress, explained why she thinks the film resonated with audiences.

“It’s very personal and intimate,” she said. “This comes from a place of complete honesty on the part of the couple [that] wrote the screenplay. And I think a lot of people relate to that and recognize their own conflicts in their relationships. That’s what we hear when we show the film.”

Director Justine Triet, nominated for best director and best original screenplay with partner Arthur Harari, said she wasn't sure why the film resonated with so many viewers, but said “people seem to be very close to that.” couple” at the center of the film and “their problems”.

“Anatomy of a Fall” is also nominated for Best Editing and Best Picture.

Chris Bowers

Director Kris Bowers, whose film “The Last Repair Shop” is nominated for best documentary short, said many of his former teachers who saw the film were moved by it.

“The Last Repair Shop” follows a group of craftsmen who are dedicated to keeping students’ instruments in good condition.

“I had my college band director reach out to me, and he was a big part of my career pursuit, so he was very proud and very happy that this program had an impact on me,” Bowers said .

Holly Waddington

“Poor Things” costume designer Holly Waddington, nominated for best costume design, said working on the film’s costumes was an “invitation to be more playful.”

“We were invited by [director Yorgos Lanthimos] “Collaborating, coming up with ideas and creating something that dares to mix things up a little bit and come up with something specific to the film,” Waddington said. “That kind of work made him different.”