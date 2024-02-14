Relive the glamor of Hollywood's golden age with these photos | Voices from the Smithsonian





THE National Portrait GalleryThis new exhibit takes us back to Hollywood in the 1930s and 1940s, when movie tickets sold for mere coins. Star Power: Photographs from the Golden Age of Hollywood by George Hurrell features black and white images of actors who were among the world's first movie stars. Through his photographs, Hurrell helped create the prototype of what celebrity looks like today. Early on, he gained attention by photographing stunt pilot Florence Pancho Barnes. He was a pioneer in the use of light and shadow to create glamorous and romantic portraits that helped transform actresses into icons. At just 25 years old, he was hired at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, a studio with more stars than there are in heaven. Three years later, he opened his own studio on Sunset Boulevard and worked for Warner Bros. and Columbia Pictures before serving in a military film production unit during World War II. But the world captured in Hurrell's images was just an illusion. The stars of Hollywood's Golden Age were meticulously created with little input from the actors themselves. Studios were responsible for turning actors into celebrities, a process that could include everything from changing their names to make them more attractive or, in some cases, to make them white, to elaborate makeovers highlighting their features . As a studio photographer, he was a vital cog in the advertising wheel. It was through his lens that the actors acquired a public persona. His images, published in the pages of film magazines and in widely read periodicals like Vanity Fair, were often accompanied by fictionalized accounts of the actors designed to attract the audience's attention. Walking through the Star Power exhibit is like flipping through a magazine. Many of Hurrell's photos were also used on promotional posters. The images remind me of some of my favorite classic films. A portrait of Clark Gable and Joan Crawford, made to promote their 1936 romantic comedy Love on the run, is a striking and iconic image that speaks to Hurrell's affinity for glamour. A portrait of Bill Bojangles Robinson captures him on a staircase, seemingly ready to break into dancing. The image is reminiscent of his famous tap dance routine with Shirley Temple in the 1935 film. The little colonel. Robinson, one of the few black actors in Hollywood at the time, was only allowed leading roles in films with all-black casts. In other films, including The little colonelhe played secondary characters reduced to caricature. The photograph of Greta Garbos is from the only portrait session Hurrell ever had with her. In this film, she looks away from the camera, her hair in neat curls and a single gloved hand on her chin. For me, it's an image reminiscent of Garbo's role in the 1939 masterpiece. Ninotchkain which she plays a Soviet bureaucrat transformed by her stay in Paris. Overall, the exhibition is infused with the nostalgia of early cinema, despite all of the industry's faults. There is something timeless about these glossy portraits. These are pieces of history, captured just off screen.





