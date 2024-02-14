Entertainment
Alberta Mountie Charged With Accessing Rwanda Police Records
CALGARY A front-line Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with accessing police records systems to assist the Republic of Rwanda, RCMP announced Tuesday.
The agent was arrested Saturday and the alleged breach involved records that were not top secret, the RCMP's Federal Policing Integrated National Security Team said in a news release.
“Upon becoming aware of the security breach, the RCMP implemented measures to monitor, mitigate and manage any further unauthorized disclosures and ensure public safety was maintained throughout the investigation.” , the police said in a press release.
Christina Zoernig, a federal policing strategist with the RCMP, later confirmed in an email that Rwanda was the alleged “foreign actor” involved in the case.
Police did not provide details about the suspect's duties or what type of information was obtained.
“The RCMP is committed to combating interference by foreign actors at all levels and is actively using all tools at its disposal. Foreign interference takes many forms and it is essential that all organizations are aware of the potential harm at all levels,” police said in a statement. the statement.
“The RCMP will pursue any form of interference, whether internal or external, and this is a good example of the efforts being made.”
Const. Eli Ndatuje, 36, was charged with breach of trust and unauthorized use of a computer under the Criminal Code and breach of trust in relation to protected information under the Security Act. information.
Court records indicate he is accused of communicating or agreeing to communicate “protected Canadian police information system information to a foreign entity…the Republic of Rwanda.”
The system provides information about crimes and criminals.
The records also allege that as a police officer, he committed fraud or breach of trust while performing the duties of his office.
They claim the offenses occurred in Red Deer, Alberta on April 23, 2022.
Records indicate he is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on March 11.
Wesley Wark, a senior fellow at the Center for International Governance Innovation, said details are scant, but at first glance the accusation against Ndatuje for security acts does not seem that serious.
A conviction for breach of trust relating to protected information would carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison, one of the lightest penalties under the Information Security Act, he said .
“This is not about communicating protected information with the intent or knowledge that it could harm Canada,” Wark said. “So this is a pretty minor accusation that they made initially, but there could be more.”
There have been other high-profile cases involving information breaches recently.
William Majcher, a Hong Kong resident, is accused of using his knowledge and extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain information or services for the benefit of the People's Republic of China.
His lawyer told the court in Longueuil, Quebec, where this case is being heard, that Majcher intended to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy and committing preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity under the Information Protection Act.
In November, a jury found Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official, guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to violation of the Information Security Act. The jury also found Ortis guilty of breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer system.
Last week, Ortis, who led an RCMP group that gathered classified information on cybercriminals, terrorist cells and transnational criminal networks, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
He pleaded not guilty in court to all charges, including breaching the Secrets Act by revealing classified information to three people of police interest in 2015 and attempting to do so in a fourth instance.
The national force may need to do more work to protect its information, Wark said.
“He has fairly lax security controls. He conducted an internal security review in 2019 following the arrest of Cameron Ortis and found numerous issues in terms of security practices,” he said. he declares.
In January, a 911 operator in Calgary was charged with intentionally extracting search data about people involved in organized crime and then providing that information to others involved in that activity.
Mariana Buonincontri, 58, was charged with breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system and mischief relating to computer data. She is due to appear in court next month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 13, 2024.
with files from Colette Derworiz and Bill Graveland.
Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/alberta-mountie-accused-accessing-police-183519706.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alberta Mountie Charged With Accessing Rwanda Police Records
- OpenAI improves ChatGPT memory
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes the Atacama region in Chile – EMSC
- Eleven Longhorns invited to NFL Combine
- Indonesians vote to replace Jokowi, floods disrupt some polls
- Jon Stewart returns to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show'
- Prom Closet offers hundreds of free prom dresses for high school girls
- Magnas Normal Course Issuer Bid Accepted by Toronto Stock Exchange
- Google will invest $25 million in AI training for EU employees.Next goal is for him to get $1.2 trillion with AI-driven growth
- New FIT stool test shows promise
- Chinese shipyards are ready for a protracted war. The Americas are not.
- Bromley wants to prove that 'anything is possible' ahead of the Paris Olympics