Alberta Mountie Charged With Accessing Rwanda Police Records | National

CALGARY – An Alberta RCMP member has been charged with accessing police records systems to assist the Republic of Rwanda, RCMP announced Tuesday.

The agent was arrested Saturday and the alleged breach involved records that were not top secret, the RCMP's Federal Policing Integrated National Security Team said in a news release.

“Upon becoming aware of the security breach, the RCMP implemented measures to monitor, mitigate and manage any further unauthorized disclosures and ensure public safety was maintained throughout the investigation.” , the police said in a press release.

Christina Zoernig, a federal policing strategist with the RCMP, later confirmed in an email that Rwanda was the alleged “foreign actor” involved in the case.

Police did not provide details about the suspect's duties or what type of information was obtained.

“The RCMP is committed to combating interference by foreign actors at all levels and is actively using all tools at its disposal. Foreign interference takes many forms and it is essential that all organizations are aware of the potential harm at all levels,” police said in a statement. the statement.

“The RCMP will pursue any form of interference, whether internal or external, and this is a good example of the efforts being made.”

Const. Eli Ndatuje, 36, was charged with breach of trust and unauthorized use of a computer under the Criminal Code and breach of trust in relation to protected information under the Security Act. information.

Court records indicate he is accused of communicating or agreeing to communicate “protected Canadian police information system information to a foreign entity…the Republic of Rwanda.”

The system provides information about crimes and criminals.

The records also allege that as a police officer, he committed fraud or breach of trust while performing the duties of his office.

They claim the offenses occurred in Red Deer, Alberta on April 23, 2022.

Records indicate he is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on March 11.

Wesley Wark, a senior fellow at the Center for International Governance Innovation, said details are scant, but at first glance the accusation against Ndatuje for security acts does not seem that serious.

A conviction for breach of trust relating to protected information would carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison, one of the lightest penalties under the Information Security Act, he said .

“This is not about communicating protected information with the intent or knowledge that it could harm Canada,” Wark said. “So this is a pretty minor accusation that they made initially, but there could be more.”

There have been other high-profile cases involving information breaches recently.

William Majcher, a Hong Kong resident, is accused of using his knowledge and extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain information or services for the benefit of the People's Republic of China.

His lawyer told the court in Longueuil, Quebec, where this case is being heard, that Majcher intended to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy and committing preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity under the Information Protection Act.

In November, a jury found Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official, guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to violation of the Information Security Act. The jury also found Ortis guilty of breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer system.

Last week, Ortis, who led an RCMP group that gathered classified information on cybercriminals, terrorist cells and transnational criminal networks, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

He pleaded not guilty in court to all charges, including breaching the Secrets Act by revealing classified information to three people of police interest in 2015 and attempting to do so in a fourth instance.

The national force may need to do more work to protect its information, Wark said.

“He has fairly lax security controls. He conducted an internal security review in 2019 following the arrest of Cameron Ortis and found numerous issues in terms of security practices,” he said. he declares.

In January, a 911 operator in Calgary was charged with intentionally extracting search data about people involved in organized crime and then providing that information to others involved in that activity.

Mariana Buonincontri, 58, was charged with breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system and mischief relating to computer data. She is due to appear in court next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 13, 2024.

with files from Colette Derworiz and Bill Graveland.