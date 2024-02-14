Killeen Mayor: Revitalized downtown, more entertainment needed for future | Local News

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King delivered her annual State of the City address Tuesday, in which she highlighted the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, downtown revitalization efforts, new businesses and the future from the town of Killeen.
Before the Nash-Kings speech at City Hall, officials showed a video highlighting Killeen City events in 2023, such as the Celebrate Killeen Festival, Father-Daughter Dance, Day Celebration of Independence and other notable events of the previous year.
Nash-King said the city is growing every year, recognizing its rapid growth.
She spoke about welcoming new staff, highlighting community development director Tiffanie McNair and deputy city manager Laurie Wilson.
She felt what it really meant to be a city manager, said Nash-King of Wilson, explaining that City Manager Kent Cagle was away at one point last week.
She spoke about the need to keep Killeen residents engaged in entertainment. She mentioned Area 254, a new business offering bowling, arcade games and more that opened a few weeks ago.
We need to stay focused on our young people and our elderly, and also provide for them for our family, Nash-King said.
She said first responders take up the majority of the budget and the city makes sure they have the proper staff and equipment.
This is a service we cannot do without, said Nash-King, who is running for re-election on May 4. We need more police, we need more firefighters. We must have a competitive salary.
She also spoke about the need to fill positions in the city of Killeen. She talked about the PaYS program, which helps soldiers find jobs after they finish enlisting.
We have to have a competitive salary to keep them here, Nash-King said.
She spoke of efforts to beautify the city.
We always want to do our best and keep our city clean, Nash-King said.
She spent a good portion of her speech talking about the Killeen 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Everyone had their say on how we want to see the city of Killeen grow over the next 10 to 20 years, she said. Downtown Killeen is my thing; Everybody knows it.
She said the Killeen Police Department has a permanent police station downtown to interact with business owners and residents.
Nash-King repeated a common mantra that 80 percent of downtown businesses were occupied. Data shows that about 76% of buildings are occupied in the area known as historic downtown.
She said there were 1.3 million visitors in 2023 to downtown Killeen.
She also said the National Mounted Warrior Museum at Fort Cavazos will open next year and that downtown revitalization will help when it opens.
She also talked about road construction and street maintenance costs. She encouraged people to attend Killeen City Council meetings to learn more about these efforts.
Nash-King briefly mentioned the lawsuit with Attorney General Ken Paxton over the city's marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
Right now, we're just waiting, Nash-King said. This will be put on our agenda very soon and you will have an answer.
Nash-King said KPD Police Chief Pete Lopez Jr. is doing a great job. She encouraged people to apply for the KPD.
She spoke about KPD's Real Time Crime Center as a way for KPD to use its resources to fight crime.
He takes ownership of how to follow a crime, Nash-King said. It can recognize your license plate. They can use your camera at home with the owner's permission.
The mayor also spoke about the youth diversion program, which means that if a young person commits a crime, they will go through a program and it will not be recorded. The program is still in training.
She highlighted the homeless and mental health programs, which included a homeless program that she said was a transition program. The program, according to city documents, was worth $3.3 million.
Nash-King said murders are down 47 percent, along with aggravated assaults, burglaries and other crimes. She told people not to listen to those who say downtown Killeen is dangerous.
“Anything that is said negatively about our city, we have to provide them with statistical data that shows our city is thriving and we can't take that into account,” Nash-King said. Were the largest city between Dallas and Austin. Was the 19th largest city in the state of Texas. So what we have accomplished and what we will accomplish is because of the people in this room (and) our community.
We can't do it without you, she said.