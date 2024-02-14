Everything we know so far





Here we are again at your disposal with our daily announcement from Taylor Sheridan! We may be exaggerating when we say “daily”, but honestly, not by much! For months we were overwhelmed by all the Yellow stone debacle (the series finale can't come soon enough), which added to the constant news cycle of his other new projects (like Landman season 1). Well, right now there is buzz around its original series, Special Ops: Lioness! It’s the CIA series that we loved watching, even if it was sometimes anxiety-inducing! The first season of Special Ops: Lioness centered on the CIA's Lioness program, a subgroup of the government agency made up entirely of women. We saw Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a young girl with a stern personality, being recruited into the team. She and her counterparts aim to take down a terrorist organization using their skills and resources. Here's what we know so far about whether there will be a season 2 of Special Ops: Lioness or not. Paramount+ Will there be a season 2 of Special Ops: Lioness? As of now, there is no official information as to whether or not Special Ops: Lioness season 2 is in preparation. We will have to wait for confirmation from Paramount or Taylor Sheridan himself before knowing anything for sure. Paramount+ However, in an interview with Deadline released in November 2023, actress Laysla De Oliveira discussed the season finale and the future of her character, Cruz. For those who remember, the season finale saw Cruz kill her love interest's father, which ultimately made her want to leave the Lioness program altogether. When confronted with this fact, Laysla had this to say: “Yeah, technically she gave up everything. So I guess we'll see where that goes. I don't know if she could stay away forever . These are questions from Taylor Sheridan. I wish I could just open her mind and get all the answers.” This really leaves the future of his character and the show up in the air! While this doesn't confirm that Season 2 will happen, it doesn't necessarily completely rule out the idea either. That being said…Taylor Sheridan, if you see this, could you tell us what we can expect? We love this show so much! Josiah Soto is the deputy news and social editor for The Pioneer Woman. He helps manage the website's social media channels, in addition to writing high-performing news and entertainment content on a daily basis.

