Travis Kelce is moving from Vegas to Hollywood – with a little help from President Biden – with the Chiefs star set to 'serve as executive producer' on new indie film 'My Dead Friend Zoe'

Travis Kelce is taking his talents to Hollywood, as a new report says the Chiefs star will executive produce an upcoming independent film — and that's with a little help from President Biden.

Kelce won his third Super Bowl on Sunday with the Chiefs as Kansas City defeated the 49ers in Las Vegas, winning 25-22 in overtime.

And while the tight end says he's returning for a 12th season, his empire expands as Variety reported that he was involved in the film “My Dead Friend Zoe”.

The article describes the film as a “black comedy” starring Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman and Sonequa Martin-Green. This is Kelce's first time working on a film.

“My Dead Friend Zoe,” according to Variety, is scheduled to premiere March 9 at SXSW.

Travis Kelce would launch into a film after his third Super Bowl victory

Patrick Mahomes and Kelce are seen with President Joe Biden at the White House in 2023

And Kelce already has plans for another film, with him and producers Mike Field and Ray Maiello also financing a Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary called “King Pleasure.”

Both films will take advantage of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act – introduced in 2022 – to be made. “My Dead Friend Zoe” cost less than $10 million to make and used money earned by green energy entrepreneur Mike Field — also listed as a producer — and his sale of excess tax credits.

The U.S. Department of Energy's website states that the Inflation Reduction Act is “the largest investment in climate and energy in American history, enabling America to fight the climate crisis, make advance environmental justice, secure America's position as a global leader in domestic clean energy production, and put the United States on a path to achieving the Biden-Harris administration's climate goals, including a net zero economy by 2050.”

Kelce had nine catches for 93 yards as the Chiefs erased a 10-point deficit to ultimately win Super Bowl LVIII.

And cameras then captured Kelce sharing an emotional moment with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Kelce kissed Swift and told her, “Thanks for coming, baby.” THANKS.'

'Thank you for your support. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You are the best baby. Was it electric?

A stunned Swift, who asked her boyfriend “how did you do that?” » then he replied: “It was incredible. »

Kelce lost his composure and shoved Chiefs coach Andy Reid in the first half after an Isiah Pacheco fumble, but bounced back in the second half by capturing his third ring.

He and his Chiefs teammates will celebrate their title with a parade on Wednesday.