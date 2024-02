Days of Our Lives: Who Shot Harris Michaels? | Entertainment

Steve Burtonthe passage on Days of our lives seems to end in a very dramatic way. After recently confirming his return has General HospitalBurton Days the character, Harris Michaels, is faced with a life or death situation. The action unfolded in the Monday, February 12 episode when a mysterious assailant shot Harris. Ava (Tamara Brown) was the first to find Harris outside the Bistro, where he was on the ground, bleeding profusely. Additional help arrived in the form of Tripp (Lucas Adams), Stéphane (Brandon Barash) and Wendy (Victoria Grace). Hospital Assistant Tripp quickly put his medical knowledge to use as Ava continued to panic. At one point, Ava said, “That wasn't supposed to happen, which raised Stefan's eyebrows.” When Stefan asked her what she meant, Ava replied: Nothing. As for who shot Harris? No one knows right now, but Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) do some research. After checking the Harris room, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) tells them that he thinks Clyde (James Read) was responsible for the shooting and that he was chasing him. The shooting wasn't the only drama that occurred in Monday's episode. Elsewhere, the Hortons' beloved home, which has been the show's centerpiece since 1965, was burned to the ground. Just like the shooter, viewers don't yet know who is responsible for starting the fire. All that was shown in the episode was a masked man pouring gasoline all over Horton's living room before setting it on fire and fleeing the scene. The fire alarm went off, alerting Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who rushed downstairs and found their house in flames. Fortunately, Chad, Julie, Doug (the late Bill Hayes), and the children all escaped unharmed, but they had to see their house completely destroyed by the flames. While Chad was comforting his family, he received a phone call. Maybe next time you'll listen, the distorted voice on the other end said. Was the person who started the fire the same person who shot Harris? It's unclear at the moment, but more details will definitely be revealed in future episodes. And what does the future hold for Harris? Will he survive the shooting? Tripp managed to get him breathing again at the end of the episode, but the situation looks bleak. Even if Harris survives, that doesn't mean he won't spend the next few episodes in a coma and unable to share details about what happened. Who do you think shot Harris and started the fire? Let us know in the comments below. Days of our livesDuring the week, Peacock More titles:

