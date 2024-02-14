Disneyland characters seek to unionize with Actors' Equity – The Hollywood Reporter





A group of 1,700 performers who play characters and clap and dance in parades at Disneyland in California announced plans Tuesday to unionize with Actors' Equity. The group, which includes artists who host meet-and-greets in the park and participate in character dining experiences, as well as the hosts and trainers who support them, is calling for increased pay, greater transparency on scheduling decisions and rehiring and address safety concerns. and sanitary conditions of the workplace. Calling itself “Magic United,” the group has already begun circulating union authorization cards and will seek voluntary recognition from Disney Resort Entertainment. If recognition is not granted, Equity will file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board in an effort to obtain an election. Disneyland and Disney World in Florida already have high levels of unionization among their workers, with Equity representing performers at Disney World shows since 1990. Due to timing and varying unionization efforts, actors who play characters at Disney World are represented. by the Teamsters. The actors who work in the character and parade departments at Disneyland are one of the few non-union groups (show performers there are represented by the American Guild of Variety Artists). Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity, said discussions about organizing the group began as actors were emerging from the pandemic and concerned about issues such as interacting with audiences. Some organizers then contacted Actors' Equity, which represents 51,000 managers and actors, mainly in theater, who believe they have experience in dealing with similar issues. “There are things that have been explained to me that are issues or concerns at Disneyland that sound very familiar to me,” Shindle said. “Ensuring that costumes are cleaned between the time one person takes them off and another person puts them on is something we face everywhere in traditional theaters and outdoor theaters.” Actors' Equity also expanded its organizing efforts to include planetarium teachers and strippers at a Los Angeles club. Shindle noted that “hundreds” of Disneyland cast members have already signed union authorization cards. “We chose the Actors' Equity Association as our union because we saw how well they work with Disney in Florida, on Broadway and on tour. Our colleagues at Walt Disney World illustrate how you can be both pro-Disney and pro-union. Additionally, the vast majority of our parks colleagues here in Anaheim are already represented by a union. It's a win/win: when we can speak with a collective voice, we can have a clearer, more productive conversation with our employer. Ultimately, this will result in a better experience for everyone – Cast Members, managers and, most importantly, our guests,” Magic United executives said in a statement. “We believe our Cast Members deserve to have all the facts and the right to a confidential vote that recognizes their individual choices,” Disneyland officials said in a statement.

