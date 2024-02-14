Golden Girls writer thinks removing gay character was a 'smart move' | Entertainment

Stan Zimmerman thinks removing the gay housekeeper from 'The Golden Girls' before the film was released into a full series was a “smart move.”
The TV writer wrote several episodes of the classic sitcom – which starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty as four retired women living together in Florida – thinks the bosses were right to leave the housekeeper Coco (Charles Levin) after the pilot episode because of logistics, but he still thinks it would have been fun to explore the “possibilities” of what the character could have done.
He told People: “As great as Coco was and he was very funny, and I love that there was a gay character, it wasn't really necessary, and they were smart to leave that out. .I wish they'd taken care of it, or “Brought him back for a special episode, maybe fell in love, went somewhere. Maybe he opened a B+B in Key West. I don't know. There are so many possibilities. “
The screenwriter – who also worked on “Roseanne” and “Gilmore Girls” – said he tried to broach the subject with the show's producers when it first aired in the late 1980s and early 2000s. 1990s, but was asked to do so.
“move forward” completely by expressing surprise that the sitcom is still being talked about today.
He said: “I remember bringing it up, but they felt at the time like they were letting it go, moving on.” I don't think they realized that we would be talking about the show 30, 40 years later and choosing it. I saw waves of them where young people came up to me and knew every line of the show.
“It was a way for a lot of young people to connect with their grandparents. And it was also a way for members of the LGBTQ community to connect with their older parents or grandparents and begin a discussion about who they really were.”
