Rob Leota calls on Hollywood star power amid Rebels woes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Melbourne Rebels captain Rob Leota has called on Hollywood stars ahead of his team's opening Super Rugby Pacific match next week, as the club heads toward dissolution at the end of the 2024 season.

In Auckland for the season launch alongside the 12 Super Rugby Pacific captains, Leota did his best to shed light on a difficult situation, with the Wallaby sending a message to film star and former junior teammate Jacob Elordi to that he heads to AAMI Park later this year in what could be the club's final season.





Playing alongside each other at Melbourne High School, the pair became good friends and partners, with Leota joking about Elordi's appearance at a match that would draw crowds in droves.

“You know what, if Jacob actually came to the game, I think we would get a lot of media attention,” Leota told ESPN. “I played with him in Victoria when he left Brisbane, we were actually good friends when he was here, because we both played and were partners, so from the age of 14 and up 'when he left when he was 17.

“He was cool. I actually talked to him last year, I was trying to go to America, and I thought I was just going to give him a message and I didn't think he would respond because he's obviously in Hollywood now, but he actually answered and he's still the same person, still the same character. I knew he wouldn't change anyway, he's still a good guy.

“If we could get Jacob to a game, I think we would definitely have a crowd outside the stadium as well.

“Shout out to Jacob Elordi and Euphoria, we need to put you in the game, bring on Zendaya.”

Although an appearance from the Hollywood star would be a boost for the struggling club, Leota is focused on holding his squad together ahead of the season kick-off next week, following the announcement that the club is $20 million in debt and that a decision on the team's future should be made. be made in the coming weeks.

“The biggest challenge at the moment is obviously trying to keep the team aligned and control what we can,” Leota said. “We know there [are] obviously people in the background working on this situation.

“For us, the way we help keep this group aligned is how we come in every day as focused as possible, but it's also about being able to support these guys whether we're going through lows or highs This is how we stay aligned, supporting each other to stay focused on the common goal of having a successful year.”

Leota credited coach Kevin Foote for keeping the team focused on the upcoming season and not off-field distractions.

“The biggest challenge was just trying to keep everyone focused and I think a lot of that goes to our coach, Kevin Foote. The biggest thing about him is his attention span and his desire to seeing the boys happy, his desire to play football well and his attention to the boys.

“He always elevates the boys and I think it helps us as a playing group and a management group to be able to help with that message and when you have a coach like that it just spreads that care factor and d love towards everyone.

“Just his energy and his passion, you see it every day, and just the way his vibe is when he comes in, he always has a smile on his face and wants the team to get better every day.

Rob Leota, skipper of the Melbourne Rebels [R] poses with the Super Rugby Pacific trophy ahead of what could prove to be the club's final season Dave Rowland/Getty Images for Rugby Australia

“I think what's cool about him is he's always trying to improve. The feedback goes both ways, which is cool, and he always asks for it as well as a coach- head. When you see a head coach do things like that, we can understand each other better.”

The Rebels' future is expected to be determined in early March, after it was revealed the franchise only has $17,300 in the bank.

Meanwhile, the Rebels board demands that Rugby Australia [RA] cough up $8 million they think the governing body owes the club. Club administrators claim RA is owed $6 million for underfunding the franchise over several years, and a further $2 million to cover the cost of Rebels players' salaries while they were stationed at the Wallabies.

RA chief Phil Waugh was asked about the creditors' meeting and the future of the club, but refused to set a time frame for a decision to be made.

“We've had the creditors' meeting, there's a claim against Rugby Australia and that's exactly that, it's a claim,” Waugh told media in Auckland. “We will work on it with the administrators and the appropriate process.

“We are focused on the 2024 season and putting a successful Rebels team on the field.

“It's really important [we give certainty to players] for players and management on what their careers will look like at age 25 and beyond. When you start building lists, it's really important to move forward.

“I don't want to set a deadline. It's the very beginning.”