DeShaun Foster ready to seize opportunity as UCLA football coach – Daily News
UCLA LOS ANGELES' decision to trust DeShaun Foster as its next football coach was met with enthusiasm and brought a level of comfort and relief to Monday's schedule.
While players on the current roster made it clear Friday to athletic director Martin Jarmond and the administration that they wanted Foster, there was still some shock when he appeared in front of the team on Monday.
It was a surprise, said running back TJ Harden. My heart was beating wildly. I couldn't explain the relief I felt when Coach Foster walked into the room.
Harden and linebacker Kain Medrano were among the players who swarmed Foster as he returned to campus after leaving the program last week to become the running backs coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
That’s what everyone was asking for and hoping for, Medrano said. I couldn't ask for a better coach.
Current players, alumni and staff filled the Pavilion Club inside Pauley Pavilion to support Foster and his family as he was formally introduced at a press conference Tuesday.
I always dreamed of being a head coach and being the head coach here at UCLA, Foster said before fighting back tears. It's something I'm built for. I can do it. I'm going to put all my passion into it. I'm here for these boys.
And he wants to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.
All my life I've been operational, he said. I came in as a freshman and played football very early. First race in the NFL, I ran for 67 yards, touchdown. That's what I do. I'm going to run there. I'm going to get everything going and this team is going to win games.
The former Tustin High star outlined his three pillars that will serve as the foundation of the program: discipline, respect and enthusiasm.
Foster, 44, also said he would help steer the program in a direction and bring a level of enthusiasm back to the program that would have fans filling the stands for home games.
We're going to put this Rose Bowl back the way it should be, he said. We are in Los Angeles. We are at UCLA. We're winning banners in every sport and I just have to get football back.
UCLA reached an all-time high by appearing in home games at the Rose Bowl twice in Chip Kelly's six years as head coach.
The university finished the 2019 season with an average attendance of 43,848 spectators, its lowest level since moving to the historic venue in 1982. The record was set again in 2022 with an average attendance of 41,593 spectators.
You're going to see the excitement, you're going to bring the excitement back, Foster said. You know, people loved coming to the Rose Bowl games and filling the stadium. It was crowded when I played there. It didn't matter who we were playing against. We'll come back to that.
Foster has no experience as a coordinator, but that didn't deter Jarmond from believing Foster was the right candidate Sunday night after spending the weekend interviewing 11 of the 20 candidates the university had considered throughout the process.
“I just felt like his presence and his time at that time made him the right person at the right time,” Jarmond said.
Jarmond said he and Foster discussed several topics, including donor relations and NIL (name, image and likeness).
We need a modern-day CEO, Jarmond said. Someone who embraces NIL, helping our student-athletes, and embraces recruiting. It’s a 24/7 thing. We have to fight to win recruiting battles and we are going to come together and give him all the resources.
Although former coach Chip Kelly, who resigned last week to take the offensive coordinator job at Ohio State, won 25 games in his final three seasons at Westwood, including two losses to crosstown rival , USC, it has struggled to generate donations for zero compensation through group programs on top of attendance issues.
Foster said he plans to begin meeting with donors and the Men of Westwood Collective on Wednesday while emphasizing that UCLA football will once again become an attraction in a region that has no shortage of entertainment options.
I've had conversations, Foster said. I have to present myself in front of everyone and let them know my direction. Just my vision. How do I see this. Let's get in front of everyone, give them the vision, if they're on board, here we go.
Jarmond has repeatedly highlighted Foster's attributes that contrast with fans' long-standing criticism of Kelly, using words like energy and hunger.
And while he declined to discuss details of Kelly's departure to a now-Big Ten rival following public flirtations with several NFL teams over their offensive coordinator vacancies over the past two months, Jarmond did clearly mentioned in his introductory remarks how much Foster cares about UCLA.
“He embraces UCLA, he embraces these players and our university community and we're all going to do everything we can to embrace him and support this program,” Jarmond said.
The Bruins have struggled recruiting at the high school level throughout Kelly's tenure, and UCLA is currently 88th in the nation and last among the 18 Big Ten teams in 247sports' recruiting rankings.
San Juan Hills High linebacker Weston Port became the first commitment before Kelly's official departure last week.
Foster will also need to continue recruiting his current roster and retain several players for the 2024 season. All UCLA players were given a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal after the coaching change.
The decision to hire the former running backs coach would have helped mitigate a mass exodus.
Jarmond said no players entered the portal Tuesday morning. The transfer window began on Friday but Jarmond had requested a 96-hour window to conduct a coaching search.
Foster will also have to tend to the coaching staff with four vacancies: offensive coordinator, running backs coach, tight ends coach and inside linebackers coach.
The head coach indicated during the press conference that he would not return to his role as running backs coach.
The biggest hole to fill will be at offensive coordinator, where he will likely need to hire someone with enough experience at the position to help make up for the lack of playing experience among the coaches on staff.
Jarmond expects Foster to hire at least one current or former head coach to his staff.
You can't have a first-time head coach without providing him with the infrastructure and support to help him be successful, so we're going to strengthen that, Jarmond said.
Running back Joshua Kelley, who played for the Bruins in 2018-19 under Foster and spent the last four seasons with the Chargers, sees the UCLA community embracing its new coach and giving him every chance to succeed. flourish.
I think he's really ready for it, Kelley said. When he talks to donors, alumni, recruits, they will all believe in his vision, in his plan because it commands respect.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
