Your secret Daily admirers made you a mixtape

Remember the days when you handed out little store-bought Valentine's Day gifts to everyone in your class and maybe put the best one in your crush's bag? Those days may be gone, but the spirit lives on. It's time to find more adult ways to celebrate or cope.

This February 14, I'm going to immerse myself in my Valentine's Day feelings with this particularly complete Valentine's Day playlist.

For romantics

Adrianne Lenker, “anything”

This intimate ballad from the famous singer of Big Thief gives the impression of being spoken in a low voice. The song feels like surrendering to love – like it doesn't matter what you do, as long as you're with your person.

John Denver, “Annie's Song”

Well, yes, we may have seen this in local park advertisements growing up. However, it is also a precious and moving piece about how love is always present and all-encompassing.

For the bitter

Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Ex-postman”

Hill's incredible voice moves up and down the scale as she struggles with reciprocity in a relationship, taking us on an emotional roller coaster. Her repetitive questions are aimed at both herself and her seemingly thoughtless partner – a blame game that many can relate to.

Mythical, “I'm betting on the loss of the dogs”

Sometimes you just have to sulk, and that's okay. This song is one of pity's biggest hits, brought to you by the matriarch of melodic metaphors.

For those who escaped

Taylor Swift, “where you left me”

If you've ever felt like you couldn't forget someone, whether it was because you felt wronged or because you felt an indescribable love, Swift's nostalgic melodies will find their place in you.

Adele, “Someone like you”

It just wouldn't be a Valentine's Day playlist if it didn't have at least one Adele feature. This classic complaint will forever be my favorite. Enough said.

For the crush

Nané, “Always in my mind”

This funky groove from the band Texas will leave you feeling light and head over heels. With its crescendos on the chorus, the song gives off the bubbly feeling you get when there's someone to watch out for.

The Beatles, “I just saw a face”

Do you believe in love at first sight? John, Paul, Ringo and George certainly do – and they just might convince you with this classic, upbeat love song about what it means to fall hard.

For platonic loves

The Cops by Barry Louis, “Me and you”

Polisar captures the simple joy we feel when spending time with our dearest friends. There's something special about being understood by someone, and this cheeky song will surely bring you back to that feeling.

The Avett Brothers, “The perfect space”

This song is dedicated to the friends who grow with you. With an upbeat change mid-track, the song captures both the sentimental and joyful parts of lasting friendships.

For happy singles

CCM, “No scrubs”

A not-so-subtle reminder that you deserve the best in a relationship because you're a catch and a half, as the credible and talented ladies of TLC told us.

Beyonce, “Single Women”

This song doesn't need to be described. You know. You like this. I hope you dance with it.

For the unfortunately single

Daniel Johnston, “True love will find you in the end”

Johnston's reassuring note is sentimental even 40 years after its release. The song has been covered numerous times by artists and bands from Beck to Wilco, but the original will always hold up.

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, ” Like before ”

This indie-rock collaboration is a reminder that you are a constant to yourself and that even in the moments when that constant may feel like something you want to escape from, it's a gift.

Honorable mentions

“The Book of Love” – ​​The Magnetic Fields

Featured in what some might call the band's magnum opus, “69 Love Songs,” this track showcases singer Stephin Merrit's haunting vocals, echoing the cyclical nature of love.

“I’m thinking of you” – Rodríguez

The sweet melody presented in this song seems to reflect the memories of young love presented in the lyrics. The song invites us to remember the experiences we have shared with those we love and to be grateful to them.

E-mail: [email protected]

Related stories:

— Danny Ocean makes Chicago fall in love on Valentine's Day

— Reel Thoughts: Amazing Romantic Comedies You Can't Miss This Valentine's Day

— Mwangi: Valentine's Day stories from an unemployed wildcat