Valentine's Day Special: A TV Guide to Love-Filled Entertainment





Love is in the air this Valentine's Day, and television networks are gearing up to spread the warmth of affection through a plethora of programs and special events. From romantic dramas to rousing music concerts, each channel offers unique programming to celebrate this day of love. Let's take a tour into the enchanting world of Valentine's Day entertainment with our exclusive TV guide. Traditionally, the series 'Close-up Kache Ashar Golpo' is a staple of the Valentine's Day season, captivating viewers with love stories. This year, under the direction of Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, three new episodes titled “Close Up Valentine's Special” were made. These dramas will be broadcast on the YouTube channel “Cinewala”. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star Google News channel. Leading the pack is “Ekbar Bolo Bhalobashi”, starring Musfiq R. Farhan and Naznin Nahar Niha as Roni and Tithi respectively. Produced under the banner of CMV, the drama promises a heartwarming storyline performed under the direction of Miftah Anan. Scheduled for release before February 14, it will be available on CMV's YouTube channel. “Ektai Tumi” is added to the lineup. Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Totini star in this family drama, exploring the dynamics of family relationships. 'Tumihina', directed by Sazzad Hossain Bappy, is set to hit the screens on February 15, offering a new romantic story to the viewers. Starring Sabila Nur and Khairul Bashar in the lead roles, the drama promises to deliver a poignant story of love and nostalgia. Gias Uddin Selim directed 'Gaiya', starring Prarthana Fardin Dighi, Khairul Bashar and Subrata. Vicky Zahed directed “Extra”, starring Sabila Nur and Niloy Alamgir. Mizanur Rahman Aryan directed “Booking”, with performances by Pori Moni and ABM Sumon. Kajal Arefin Ome directed “Dukkhito”, starring Ziaul Haque Palash and Parsa Evana. In addition to television series, web series are also essential during this Valentine's Day period. “Ticket,” a six-part web series starring Siam Ahmed and Safa Kabir, premiered in early February. For those looking for shorter stories, four short stories titled 'Love Stories', adapted from Bishwajit Datta's book, will be released on Bongo on Valentine's Day. Directed by four prominent directors, each story is 30 minutes long and features an ensemble of popular actors. Besides this, several other dramas have been produced including 'Love Buzz', 'Tumihina', 'Anaarkoli', 'Vlogger Mitu', 'Jawa Ashar Majhe', 'Parbo Na Charte Toke', 'Ekta Chele Moner Anginate' , “Loveless”, “Buk Pocketer Golpo”, “Alor Jonaki”, “Bisshash”, “Porichoy”, “Chokh Ta Amake Dao”, “Firbo Bole” and “Premerm Paglami”, among others. Most of these dramas feature performances by popular actors of the time. According to sources from TV channels and YouTube, these dramas feature performances from Tousif Mahbub, Niloy Alamgir, Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Khairul Bashar, Yash Rohan, Mushfiq R Farhan, Sabila Nur, Safa Kabir, Tasnia Farin, Hime, Kaya Payel, Sadia Ayman. . , and Totini. From the trailers of these dramas, it is obvious that many stories revolving around the path of love have emerged, with most of the plots being aimed at young people. Rafaat Mazumdar has made three dramas especially for Valentine's Day. With a diverse range of romantic tales set to hit the screens this Valentine's Day, TV lovers are in for a treat. From heartfelt family dramas to gripping web series, there's something for everyone as they celebrate the season of love.

