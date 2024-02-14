Hollywood Press Tours Are Boring and Don't Like 'Red Eyes' – The Hollywood Reporter





Cillian Murphy is ready for Hollywood to reinvent the wheel during his press tours. “I just think it's a broken model,” said the Oppenheimer star said GQ in a cover story. “Everyone is so bored.” Murphy admitted he was a little relieved when the SAG-AFTRA strike prevented him from attending. OppenheimerIt's opening weekend. He also highlighted the success of his film, alongside barbiethe Barbenheimer trend of both films set box office records last summer – proof that the press wouldn't even have been necessary after all. “It was the same for Peaky Blinders“, Murphy continued of the series in which he played protagonist Thomas “Tommy” Shelby for the duration of the series' six seasons. “For the first three seasons, there were no commercials, little show on BBC Two; it just caught fire because people were talking about it. “It’s like Joanne Woodward said,” he added. “Acting is like sex: do it, don't talk about it. » » Murphy clarified that it's not the premise of the press he doesn't like, but the superficial monotony it has become. “People would always say to me, ‘He has reservations’ or ‘He’s a difficult person to interview. Not really,” he said. “I like to talk about work, about art. What I struggle with – and find useless – and useless in what I want to do is: “Tell me about yourself…” On the same note, he also explained why he will no longer take photos with his fans on the street. “Once I started [saying no]”, he said, “it changed my life. I just think it's best to say hello and have a little chat. I say this to a lot of people, you know, my actor friends, and they say to me: I feel so bad. But you don't need a photo record of everywhere you went in a day. Murphy added that he's not a big fan of watching himself. “I haven’t seen a lot of my films,” he said. “I know Johnny Depp would always say that, but it's actually true. Generally the ones I haven't seen are the ones I think aren't good. One of the films he hasn't seen is Red eyes. Murphy played a terrorist who traps a hotel manager (Rachel McAdams) in an assassination plot while aboard a red-eye flight to Miami in the 2005 project. “I love Rachel McAdams and we had fun doing it,” Murphy said. “But I don’t think it’s a good movie. It’s a good B movie.” Nonetheless, Murphy is beloved by the film's current fans. “It's crazy!” he said. “I think it’s duality. That's why I wanted to play it. That two thing. The good guy and the bad guy at the same time. The only reason it appealed to me was that you could do that…that trick, you know? “They say sometimes the nicest people make the best villains,” McAdams said. GQ of Murphy's performance. This isn't the first time he's shared his thoughts on the film. In 2021, the actor said Uproxx he thought the film was “schlocky” but still made sure to praise McAdams. “Rachel McAdams is great at it, but I don’t think she gave a very nuanced performance,” he said. “But look, if people like the movie, then that’s great.”

