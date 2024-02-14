CityWalk Hollywood featuring limited-time deals and treats; Universal Monsters Tribute store opening





Universal Studios Hollywood is offering guests new ways to wine, dine and shop at CityWalk this Valentine's Day and throughout the month of February. This Valentine's Day, customers can visit Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen to order the Sweetheart Milkshake, which features vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, buttercream frosting, festive sprinkles, a whipped topping, a strawberry covered in chocolate and topped with darling candies. The limited-time specialty milkshake is available until February 21, 2024. At Voodoo Donuts, guests can purchase a variety of treats in honor of Valentine's Day at Voodoo Donuts, including Conversation Hearts, Valentines Sprinkle Cake, Box of Love and Chocolate Sweetheart donuts. The treats will only be available on February 14. From March 14-17, Voodoo will celebrate the luck of the Irish with a St. Patrick’s Day donut specialty. Opening later this month, Production Central's Universal Monsters Tribute Store will open its doors to “celebrate horror all year round.” Each section of the store features an iconic classic Universal monster, including The Mummy, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula and Wolf Man, with unique clothing, accessories, glassware and collectibles. Now, during the summer, guests can receive 10% off their dinner at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen with the purchase of a same-day Universal Cinema movie ticket. Universal also offers Happy Hour at NBC Sports Grill weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The menu includes a selection of draft beers, wines, cocktails and entrees; like the NBC Classic, BBQ Burger and Jalapeno Burger; and shareable snacks – including fried pickles, chips and queso, fries or loaded tots, pretzel bites and chicken tenders. Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow our forums and discussion boards.

