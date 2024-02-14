Suits: LA has its star! Controversial Arrow actor Stephen Amell to lead NBC spinoff Suits – but a Meghan Markle appearance seems unlikely after Royal distances herself from her acting career

Stephen Amell has landed the lead role in NBC's upcoming Suits spinoff, Suits: LA, which was ordered earlier this month amid the renewed success of the original series.

Its casting comes as the legal drama, which starred Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, has become a 2023 streaming sensation.

After the program was acquired by Netflix and Peacock in mid-2023, it began to break audience records and exceed 3 billion minutes watched.

Suit enjoyed only mixed success during its initial run from 2011 to 2019, but is now the most-watched TV show in America, with Disney+'s animated children's program Bluey in second place .

This unprecedented rise in popularity prompted creator Aaron Korsh to begin work on a Suits spinoff in October.

Stephen Amell has landed the lead role in NBC's upcoming Suits spinoff, Suits: LA, which was ordered earlier this month amid the renewed success of the original series; seen in February 2024

According to The Hollywood ReporterAmella, a former New York prosecutor named Ted Black, “who now runs a law firm in Los Angeles, specializing in criminal and entertainment law, alongside an old friend.”

Theshow's logline also teases: “His business is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must assume a role he has held with contempt throughout his career.”

Earlier this month, a DailyMail.com source exclusively confirmed that Markle would not appear in the reboot, despite the writers creating a “perfect role” for her.

“Meghan made it clear she didn't want to be involved as an actress. But Archewell was trying to find its way as a production company on the spinoff,” the source claimed. “NBC killed that idea.”

Some sources close to Archewell, however, vigorously deny this and claim that the company would never have been involved in a reboot.

Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane in the original series, before leaving the role a year after meeting Prince Harry in 2016.

On the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new website, her “about me” describes her as a “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equality”, but glosses over her career as a actress in the entertainment industry.

The Suits: LA pilot, ordered in February, was written by Korsh, alongside Suits alums David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein.

Victoria Mahoney has been tapped to direct and produce the pilot.

Its casting comes as the legal drama, which ran from 2011 to 2019 and starred Meghan Markle (pictured in 2012), Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, has become a streaming sensation in 2023.

After the program was acquired by Netflix and Peacock in mid-2023, it began to break audience records and exceed 3 billion minutes watched.

In July 2023, Amell made headlines for his initial opposition to the historic SAG-AFTRA strike.

When SAG-AFTRA also went on strike, Stephen claimed that while he supported the union, he did not support the strike while attending a convention in North Carolina in late July.

At the time, he said: “I support my union, I support them, and I stand with them, but I don't support the strike, I don't support it. I think this is a reductive negotiation tactic and I find the whole thing incredibly frustrating.

He reaffirmed his feelings a month later in a conversation with TMZ, saying, “A strike is not the only form of negotiation.”

Earlier this month, a DailyMail.com source exclusively confirmed that Markle would not appear in the reboot, although the writers had created a “perfect role” for her.

“I understand the strike on an intellectual level. The strike is not the only form of negotiation,” he explained, later adding: “If there is a positive here, I would like to think that in one way or another, I can encourage people to come back to the table and negotiate. .'

Amell said he supported the SAG leadership and “wanted to stand with them,” but did not necessarily “agree” with the choice to strike.

Among his other controversies is his lawsuit asking a Los Angeles court to shut down an animal rescue group near his home.

In 2021, Amell was escorted from a Delta flight from Austin to Los Angeles following a fight with his wife Cassandra Jean (August 10, 2021 photo)

After losing the legal battle in December, he shut down claims that he and his wife Cassandra Jean “were visibly angry in the courtroom” over the decision.

In 2021, he was escorted from a Delta flight from Austin to Los Angeles following a fight with his wife.

At the time, he detailed the incident on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

“I had too many drinks in a public place and got on a plane,” he said. “I was upset about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I chose to fight. I just chose to fight because I wanted to be loud and upset.

He continued: “It wasn’t an argument. It's 100 percent my fault. I feel like I've gone the better part of 10 years without being an a**hole in public.