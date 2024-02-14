Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser helps raise money for South Florida police officers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida. An actor well known for his current role on a popular television show is helping to make a difference in the lives of South Florida law enforcement, lending his star power to a local organization.

He plays rancher Rip Wheeler on the hit series Yellowstone, but actor Cole Hauser was talking to Local 10 News' Janine Stanwood about another role.

I always support people who risk their lives, he said.

Hauser helps the Police Officer Assistance Trust or POAT, a long-standing local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to police officers and their families in Miami-Dade County.

I come from a long line of military personnel, Hauser said. My grandfather, Milton, was on Iwo Jima during World War II. He was a sailor.

Hauser toured with the USO and supported 9/11 survivors. He says it's his way of giving back.

For me, my family, my friends and the people I hang out with, they care a lot about first responders and police officers no matter where they are in the country, Hauser said.

Police officers like Frank Sangineto of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2021 and his health rapidly deteriorated.

I had to have emergency surgery, that's all I remember,” Sangineto said. I couldn't speak, I couldn't move.

Doctors gave him the grim news that he would need a double lung transplant.

That day I spent most of the day crying thinking this could be the end, he said. I have a 14 year old son.

Sangineto was flown to Shands Hospital in Gainesville and POAT helped him pay his bills.

They told us not to worry about the bills, just worry about getting better, he said. I still have my house, I still have my son. Honestly, it took a lot of weight off my shoulders.

POAT also contributed to funeral travel expenses for the family of Cesar Echaverry, who was shot in the line of duty, and more than 900 officers since 1989.

This is an entity that directly provides immediate assistance, said Miami-Dade Police Deputy Director Chris Carothers.

What this does, Miami-Dade Police Chief Alex Casas added, “It gives officers peace of mind, they can go to work and put it all on the line, and no matter what happens, their families are speechless and just waiting to be taken care of.

POAT directors said Hauser's appearance provided a boost.

It absolutely sparked a lot of interest within the organization, Casas said.

It was amazing, Carothers said. I think my wife was more excited than me at first. Obviously, I'm a big fan of Cole.

For his part, Hauser does not take his popularity with the cops lightly.

It’s obviously an honor, he said. I consider them heroes.

In partnership with Vera Cadillac, Hauser will also auction off a brand new pickup truck, with proceeds going directly to POAT.

It's satisfying to know we must be doing something right, and I hope we can continue to do it in the future, Carothers said.

Hauser added: This means a lot to everyone here in South Florida and especially to me and my family, so God bless. Please go donate.

For more information about the auction, or to make a donation, Click here.