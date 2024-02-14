Vancouver actor has fun performing 'Swagger' with UBC men's basketball team

There was a little star power sprinkled during regular drills at the UBC Thunderbirds men's basketball team's practice Tuesday.

The playoff-bound team was joined on the field by an up-and-coming local player, who has secured a major role in Braggingthe AppleTV+ show inspired by the life of Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant.

“The atmosphere today, you could tell there was a different vibe,” Thunderbirds captain Brian Wallack told Global News.

“The guys were a lot more energetic, there were a lot more high fives.”





Solomon Irama, 20, plays Phil Marksby, a tough center with a heart of gold who plays alongside basketball prodigy Jace Carson, played by Isaiah Hill.

Originally from Vancouver, Irama is no stranger to basketball: he started playing at the age of three and was a member of the Vancouver Point Gray basketball team in high school.

“It’s really amazing, man, it means a lot to me,” he said on the field, about the chance to play with the local college team.

“It’s definitely the next level. This looks a lot more like what I saw when I went to the US to film Swag… Great competition, fun time.

Irama has movie credits dating back to when he was just a year old, but Bragging is its escape role.





“It’s definitely been a journey, man,” he said of landing the role.

“(The show) wants to address a lot of global issues…what it represents, I'm very proud to be a part of.”

Along the way, he had the chance to meet Durant, who produces the series.

“He’s a cool guy, a down-to-earth guy,” he said of the NBA legend.

UBC men's basketball head coach Kevin Hanson said he started watching Braggingafter Irama attended one of the team's games earlier this season and was delighted to see him on the field.

“One of the things we preach is try to network with the community and to have someone of his status, being a TV show celebrity, it's kind of fun, you can see the smiles on the faces guys and having him interact and joke around and have fun, it’s good,” he said.

“I wondered what his basketball skills would be like. In fact, he plans to go to college one day.





Irama, for his part, seems intensely focused on his current situation.

And with the second season of Bragging in the books, he carefully ensures that he is taken up for a third.

“I have to do certain things, maintain my training, maintain my abilities,” he said.

“There are definitely differences (between basketball and acting), but there are similarities: For both things, you have to keep repeating… you have to keep working and never stop. “

It seems the work is paying off on screen, and to hear the UBC team tell it, on the field as well.

“By the way, it’s also a hoop,” Wallack said.

“He was hitting some hook shots from the foul line, his triple was falling too. He moves really well for a big man, we may have to get him back at some point.