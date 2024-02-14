Deus Ex seems deader than ever as Adam Jensen actor reveals Eidos asked him years ago to “stop talking about Adam Jensen.”





It hurts to say it, but Deus Ex seems deader than Beth DuClare right now. While I hope the former and future king of immersive sims doesn't stay behind for long, layoffs at Eidos Montreal and the cancellation of an upcoming DX project have made the series' future bleaker than ever. But according to Elias Toufexis – the instantly recognizable voice of Human Revolution and Mankind Divided protagonist Adam Jensen – things have been bleak for years now. Toufexis has already said goodbye to Jensen, but during a conversation with PCGamesN he revealed that he had not heard any official news from Eidos about the character or his games since 2016. “Everything I heard after 2016 was unofficial,” Toufexis said, noting that Eidos “didn't even give me an audition” when the studio started working on Guardians of the Galaxy. “They don't tell me anything. Everything I've heard has come off the record from friends, and it's not much.” The closest Toufexis came to hearing Eidos talk about Jensen was in 2020, when he says the studio contacted him asking to speak. less on the character. “They called me to ask me to stop talking about Adam Jensen in interviews and podcasts because they wanted people to focus on other things in the studio,” Toufexis said, “which really shows how popular Jensen is, or was anyway.” Since then? Zipper. Nothing. Nada. Which unfortunately corresponds to Toufexis' comments when announcing the Eidos layoffs. At the time, the actor said the canceled game “probably wasn't a Jensen thing anyway,” since the studio hadn't been in contact with him at all about the project. So we'll probably never know how Jensen's story would have ended, which is a shame. Mankind Divided set up some really weird storylines that its story could have continued that will probably last forever now. Still, Toufexis has his own ideas about how the story could have played out: “I probably would have wanted him to die at the end. He would have to, wouldn't he?” the actor said, adding that “I was really looking forward to seeing how they connected the story to the first Deus Ex game and JC Denton.” You and me both, Elias. You and me both.

