Actor Andrew Keegan recently addressed rumors that he founded a cult in Californiainsisting that he was simply bringing people together in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice.

The 45-year-old celebrity is best known for her appearance in TV shows including Trinkets, Moesha, Party of Five and 7th Heaven, as well as in films such as 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), The Broken Hearts Club (2000) and O (2001).

Keegan appeared on the Pod Meets World podcast this week and discussed rumors that he once started a cult.

You mean when I woke up one day and was anointed a cult leader? he said with a laugh, then recounting how he moved to Venice Beach and immersed himself in the culture and community.

There was this interesting group of hippie types, if you will, in Venice. I'm sure if you've been to the west side, there's definitely a lot of spirituality there, he said. I was in contact with people and we had this opportunity. This old Hare Krishna temple was empty and we were like, Why don't we get a few people together and open this place?

The group was previously part of the Occupy Wall Street movement and wanted to do positive things for the community. They named their movement Full Circle, according to Variety.

Looking back, it was crazy. “I was putting down tens of thousands of dollars, but we opened it up and had three years and really built an incredible group of friends,” Keegan continued. We experienced something really important between 2014 and 2017.

The actor then explained how rumors about the cult began after a Vice reporter published an article titled “One of the Stars of 10 Things I Hate About You Started a Religion.” The interviewer described meeting a group member named Third Eye, who was allegedly part of the inner circle of enlightened members. Third Eye stated that Keegan was the leader of the group and had the final say on all things.

I probably should have had a little more media training back then, the actor said during the podcast interview. They just really created a very interesting and colorful story and put it together and we really came together and did a Sunday thing. We did almost 1,000 events in three years and it was really, really hard. It was really beneficial for a lot of people, I still hear about it now, where people say, “That was a really great time.”

Keegan insisted his band was the opposite of what one might imagine.

There was no doctrine. We were just bringing people together. The Co-Creators Handbook was the handbook we used. For all intents and purposes, it was a really cool community center for a group of people in Venice for a few years.

Podcast host Danielle Fishel suggested that what Keegan described sounds more like a group of people at Burning Man than a group of people at [the notorious cult] The gate to Paradise.

But the cult leader is sort of leaning toward heaven's door, Keegan replied. Maybe we should have found another name. I thought Full Circle was pretty good, you know, what goes around comes around. I don't know.

He added: “It wasn’t something with such a specific agenda at the time. It just evolved from a group of people. We've hosted thousands of people over the years and a ton of events and dinners. I heard a podcast recently where they were talking about it and trying to understand it. In the end they kind of landed on this, it seems like a cool place to hang out and that's what it was.